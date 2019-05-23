Abuja Pension School To Award Scholarship To Outstanding Students – Founder

The Abuja School of Pension and Retirement Planning, says it will award scholarship to five per cent of all exceptional students admitted into the institution.

Founder of the school, Dr Musa Ibrahim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the scholarship would enable beneficiaries pursue certificate or National Diploma (ND) courses.

Ultimately, what we are saying is that when we get these students, we are going to have a certain cut off marks from JAMB, but by the time we set up our cut off marks, we are going to put two thresholds.

So, certain thresholds are people that we are going to deliberately attract sponsorship in terms of scholarship by these operators as part of their social responsibility by PenCom, PenOP by everybody that is benefiting from the industry.

“Abuja School of Pension and Retirement Planning intend to at every moment give five per cent of all the students’ full scholarship.

“But at the same time, because of the importance of the industry, we want about 30 per cent of scholarship to be undertaken by PenCom, PenOp, by individual operators, so that we can have distinguished students.

“All we are going to ask for is for these people to build up a trust out of which this thing will be supported.

“Ibrahim urged relevant government institution to put up prices for students who would excel in the institution.

He further said pension industry operators should take up social responsibility of awarding additional 30 per cent scholarship to students of the school with outstanding performance in entrance examinations.

He said the school was collaborating with different stakeholders to deepen knowledge acquisition in pension matters for the betterment of Nigerian workers.

“We have lots of collaborations with different stakeholders, for example Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), because ultimately this is a matter that patterns to all the workers in Nigeria.

“So, we are having lots of collaborations, some we have already concretised while others are in the offering.’’

He said the school management was also collaborating with some universities within and outside the country on post-graduate programmes.

“We are also discussing with two universities outside Nigeria, we think a Master’s Degree in Pension Administration and Management is something that is doable.

“So, the Abuja school of pension could be used as satellite centre in that regards.

“Ultimately, we want to build an institution of excellence that will be involved in everything that is pension and management related and we cannot do that without collaborating with various stakeholders.’’

According to him, the institution will create a consultancy arm where grants will be provided to sponsor researches by academicians in different universities.

The Abuja School of Pension and Retirement Planning was inaugurated by the Federal Government in April as the first private Monotechnic on pension administrations in Nigeria.

The school’s curriculum, approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), was designed to award certificates in National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma in Pension Administration and Management.

The school was conceived to provide tertiary education for the development and acquisition of vital skills, capability and capacity in pension and related disciplines.(NAN).