Anti-godfatherism: el-Rufai Spoke Mind Of Millions Nigerians, Says Civil Society
The Democrats Solidarity League (DSL) has said that governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state had spoke the minds of millions of Nigerians, who are fed up with godfatherism and imposition of incompetent people on the democratic space.
The group warned former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s loyalists to desist from disparaging leaders from the North.
Rising from its emergency meeting in Kaduna, the group’s Chairman, Adam Isa said that “the rate at which Tinubu is disrespecting Northern leaders like Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna State is “unwarranted, unacceptable and an abuse of the democratic right to free speech”.
The group said in recent years: “Chief Tinubu and some of his friends in Abuja have become so intolerant of criticism and take honest criticisms personal”.
Turning to the debate over the need to remove godfatherism from the democratic space as suggested by El-Rufai, the group said “the governor spoke the minds of millions of Nigerians, who are fed up with imposition of incompetent people on the democratic space”
The group added that: “The world has come a long way from the time of imposing personal wishes of individual politicians on Nigerians. The world has moved on. It is unacceptable that Chief Tinubu will unleash his attack dogs on a governor for speaking the minds of millions of Nigerians who yearn earnestly for candidates of their choice at the polls and not candidates that may be used to subvert the true wishes of the people” Isa said.
