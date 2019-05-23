Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Healthy Dog Put Down To Be Buried With Owner

Published

1 min ago

on


A dog owner in America had her healthy pet put down and cremated to be buried with her when she died, according to US reports.

Emma, a shih tzu mix, was put down and cremated, despite efforts of an animal shelter to stop it happening.

Workers at the shelter in Virginia reportedly spent two weeks trying to convince people close to the dead woman not to carry out her last wishes.

But Emma was put to sleep in March this year.

“We did suggest they could sign the dog over on numerous occasions, because it’s a dog we could easily find a home for and re-home,” said Carrie Jones, the manager of Chesterfield Animal Services in Virginia, reports Associated Press.

“Ultimately, they came back in on 22 March and redeemed the dog.”

Emma was put down, cremated, put in an urn and given to the representative of the dead woman’s estate for burial.

In the UK, healthy pets can and do get put down by their owners, but only after a consultation process with a vet and if there is no better option for the animal.

“Almost all companion-animal vets in the UK have been asked to euthanise healthy pets,” a spokesperson for the British Veterinary Association tells Radio 1 Newsbeat in a statement.

“Common reasons given to vets include the pet’s behaviour, the owner’s poor health, owners moving to accommodation that is unsuitable for their pet and legal enforcement reasons.”

They say ending an animal’s life is always a “complex decision”.

“When presented with such a scenario, vets will guide clients through a rational and ethical decision-making process to arrive at a decision that’s in the animal’s best interests, after carefully considering all available options and the circumstances of the pet and the owner.”

 

BBC

 

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES8 hours ago

Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention

By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
EDUCATION8 hours ago

Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector

As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
FEATURES8 hours ago

Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC

The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
BUSINESS9 hours ago

Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector

A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
FEATURES9 hours ago

We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere

Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
FEATURES9 hours ago

Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa

CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: