NEWS
May In Peril Over Brexit On EU Election Day
Prime Minister Theresa May was under intense pressure to name a date for her departure after her final Brexit gambit failed, overshadowing a European election that will show a United Kingdom still riven by divisions over its EU divorce.
With the deadlock in London, the world’s fifth largest economy faces an array of options including an orderly exit with a deal, a no-deal exit, an election or a second referendum.
May, who won the top job in the turmoil which followed the 2016 referendum on EU membership, has repeatedly failed to get parliament’s approval for the divorce deal she pitched as a way to heal the Brexit divisions of the country.
But her last gambit, offering a possible second referendum and closer trading arrangements with the EU, triggered a revolt by some Brexit-supporting ministers.
House of Commons leader, Andrea Leadsom, resigned and the BBC said more ministers could follow.
“I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the referendum result,” Leadsom, once a challenger to May to become prime minister, said in a resignation letter.
May, who has shown obduracy during one of the most tumultuous premierships of recent British history, had promised to leave office if lawmakers approved her Brexit deal but she is now under intense pressure to name a date.
Sterling, which tumbled on the 2016 Brexit vote to its biggest one-day fall since the early 1970s, was trading on Thursday at 1.26 dollars.
The yield on the United Kingdom’s 10-year gilt fell to 0.991 per cent, the lowest since March 29, the day Britain had been due to leave the EU.
Nearly three years after the United Kingdom voted 52 per cent to 48 per cent to leave the EU, it remains unclear how, when or even if it will leave the European club it joined in 1973.
The current deadline to leave is Oct. 31.
When May goes, her Conservative Party would elect a leader who is likely to want to renegotiate the deal May agreed with the EU in November, raising the chances of a confrontation with the bloc.
The bookmakers’ favorite to succeed May is Boris Johnson, the face of the official campaign to leave the EU, who has said he wants a more decisive split with the bloc.
U.S. investment bank JPMorgan raised its probability of a no-deal Brexit to 25 per cent from 15 per cent this week, saying its base case is that Johnson becomes prime minister, followed by a general election and then another delay to Brexit.
The chairman of the powerful Conservative 1922 Committee, which can make or break prime ministers, told lawmakers that May planned to campaign in the European poll on Thursday before meeting with the group on Friday to discuss her leadership.
The Times newspaper reported that May would name a date for her departure on Friday.
May would remain as prime minister while her successor is elected in a two-stage process, the newspaper said.
“I will be meeting the prime minister on Friday following her campaigning in the European elections tomorrow and following that meeting I will be consulting with the 1922 executive,” 1922 Committee Chairman, Graham Brady, said.
The delay to Brexit means voters across the United Kingdom are going to the polls on Thursday in a European parliamentary election that has been fought almost exclusively over the EU divorce.
According to polling data published before polls opened, Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party was on course to win and May’s Conservatives are on course to do very badly.
Results are expected after 21:00 GMT on Sunday.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
INEC Withdraws 2 Certificate Of Return In Kaduna
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Zamfara Assembly Creates Additional Emirate Council
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Indonesia Post-Election Protests Leave 6 Dead
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Anxiety In Ogun As RCCG Raids, Dump Destitutes In Abeokuta
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FG Appoints Dadi-Mamud As New NIS Director
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Rivers Guber Poll: Tribunal Dismisses Labour Party Petition
-
ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
Nollywood: NFVCB, Filmmakers ‘Light Up’ Africa Pavillion At Cannes
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
Huawei Faces Break With Key Chip Maker