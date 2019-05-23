ENTERTAINMENT
Tonto Dikeh Signs N100m Deal With Zikel Cosmetics
Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has signed a N100 million deal with Zikel cosmetics.
The mouth-watering deal makes her the first Nigerian celebrity to be paid such amount for being an ambassador of a makeup brand in Africa.
The mother of one revealed details of the contract on her Instagram @tontolet.
Showing that she had been paid “N50 million upfront before the execution of the agreement” and as a plus, would be paid N2 million for products created in her name.
The cosmetics brand announced the new addition to their brand through their official Instagram account.
They said: “KING TONTO joins the ZIKEL COSMETICS family as its Brand Ambassador and the first Nigerian to be paid a whopping sum of N100,000,000 per annum as endorsements for a makeup brand in Africa! Legally endorsed and managed by Manifield Solicitors.”
The deal also stipulated that bills for services provided by Dikeh(transportation, accommodation, general logistics) to events in favor of the brand would be covered by the company.
The 33-year-old actress got married in 2015 to Oladunni Churchill,a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, and they have a son from the union.
However, the couple separated in 2017.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
INEC Withdraws 2 Certificate Of Return In Kaduna
- NEWS21 hours ago
Zamfara Assembly Creates Additional Emirate Council
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Borussia Dortmund Complete Signing Of Thorgan Hazard
- NEWS23 hours ago
Indonesia Post-Election Protests Leave 6 Dead
- AVIATION24 hours ago
Aviation Unions Shut Down NCAA Over New Organogram
- NEWS19 hours ago
Anxiety In Ogun As RCCG Raids, Dump Destitutes In Abeokuta
- NEWS19 hours ago
Rivers Guber Poll: Tribunal Dismisses Labour Party Petition
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
Huawei Faces Break With Key Chip Maker