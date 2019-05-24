Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Anti-Corruption Clubs Meant To Prevent Corrupt Practices Among Students, ICPC Official Says

Published

1 min ago

on


The establishment of anti-corruption clubs in schools was to help prevent the spread of corrupt practices among students, an official of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says.

Mrs Ese Okworg, an official of the Commission’s Education Department, said this Thursday in Abuja at the ICPC and Accountability Lab “Shun Corruption’’ campaign at Government Model Secondary School (GMSS) Jikwoyi.

Okworg said corruption was not only found among adults or the rich, but could also be found among students in schools and youths out of schools.

“Fighting, stealing, lies or bullying other students are acts of corruption that should not be seen among students.

“I appeal to you to be good ambassadors by standing up against corruption,’’ she said.

Mr Samuel Emenogu, a member of the Accountability Lab, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), urged the students to live a life of integrity.

He said it was good for students to consciously and intentionally build themselves to live a life worthy of emulation.

Oyin Demola, a student of GMSS, said she was happy to be part of the anti-corruption club and promised to be the best she could be in the society.

Also, a Senior Secondary 2B student, Ebuka Mike, commended ICPC and Accountability Lab for coming to teach them values of integrity.

He promised to do the best he could in the area of integrity and teach others the way to go.(NAN)


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

INTERVIEWS2 hours ago

Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh

Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
FEATURES3 hours ago

Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children

Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
FEATURES3 hours ago

Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea

In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
FEATURES3 hours ago

NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths

Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
FEATURES3 hours ago

As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase

Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
FEATURES3 hours ago

The Role Of Religion In Conscience Formation And Its Effect On Society

It is a known truth that conscience is the moral domain of every human being. It serves as our first...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: