NEWS
Anti-Corruption Clubs Meant To Prevent Corrupt Practices Among Students, ICPC Official Says
The establishment of anti-corruption clubs in schools was to help prevent the spread of corrupt practices among students, an official of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says.
Mrs Ese Okworg, an official of the Commission’s Education Department, said this Thursday in Abuja at the ICPC and Accountability Lab “Shun Corruption’’ campaign at Government Model Secondary School (GMSS) Jikwoyi.
Okworg said corruption was not only found among adults or the rich, but could also be found among students in schools and youths out of schools.
“Fighting, stealing, lies or bullying other students are acts of corruption that should not be seen among students.
“I appeal to you to be good ambassadors by standing up against corruption,’’ she said.
Mr Samuel Emenogu, a member of the Accountability Lab, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), urged the students to live a life of integrity.
He said it was good for students to consciously and intentionally build themselves to live a life worthy of emulation.
Oyin Demola, a student of GMSS, said she was happy to be part of the anti-corruption club and promised to be the best she could be in the society.
Also, a Senior Secondary 2B student, Ebuka Mike, commended ICPC and Accountability Lab for coming to teach them values of integrity.
He promised to do the best he could in the area of integrity and teach others the way to go.(NAN)
