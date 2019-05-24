Atiku Raises The Alarm Over Plots To Smear Him, PDP

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has raised the alarm over plots by those he called anti-democratic elements to contrive skirmishes in order to smear his personality.

Atiku also called for the arrest of the information minister, Lai Mohammed, for making allegations against him and the PDP which amounted to breach of security just as he requested the minister to tender an apology to them.

Media adviser to the former vice president, Paul Ibe in a press statement yesterday said that there was grand plot being orchestrated by some agents of evil to stage-manage pockets of upset targeted at attacking the reputation of Atiku.

According to the statement, “We wish to blow the whistle as an early warning alert of the grandiose scheme being put together by some unscrupulous elements aimed at jeopardising the reputation of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar in the coming days and weeks.

“By the merit of what is beginning to unfold, there are plans to create some upset across the country whereby alleged perpetrators of such crimes will engage in phantom names dropping of Atiku Abubakar and some senior personalities in the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Already, we are abreast of some other plans to plant fictitious stories in some mushroom media outlets aimed at discrediting Atiku and his political party, the PDP.

“It therefore becomes preponderant that we alert the public of this demonic plan and to say that it will be imprudent to compromise the peace and security of Nigerians in order to score a cheap political goal.

“Towards this end, and for the umpteenth time, we call on the federal government to be awake to its responsibilities of providing security and ensuring peace, and to desist from actions and utterances that are capable of exposing our fault lines.”

Atiku added that it is very unsettling that senior administration officials, especially those who are the mouthpiece of government would make reckless but calculated comments to tarnish the image of Atiku Abubakar and government will sit idly on it.

“With the conclusion reached by relevant security outfits that there is no evidentiary prove to back the claim by Lai Mohammed that the opposition was planning to upstage the government, we demand that the information minister should be arrested for a breach of security and an apology rendered to Atiku Abubakar and the PDP,” the statement said.