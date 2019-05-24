Diaspora Enrolment Extends to the Unites States of America – NIMC

In continuation of enrolment of Nigerians in Diaspora into the National Identity Database (NID), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has extended the programme to the United States of America.

The Director General/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz disclosed this in a statement issued to journalist by his Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Loveday Chika Ogbonna in Abuja, on Friday. Said the NIN enrolment exercise which will involve the demographic & biometrics data capture of all Nigerian citizens residing in the USA, is in collaboration with Thebez Global Resources Ltd, Defcon Systems Limitedand National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL), Nigerian Companies licensed by the NIMC to serve as its agents, and carry out enrolment services across the globe with a view to ensuring best-in-class services and inclusivity.

Aziz reiterated that the extension is in line with NIMC’s mandate to ensure that all Nigerian citizens in Nigeria, those in the Diaspora and Legal Residents in Nigeria are enrolled into the National Identity Database and issued the unique National Identification Number (NIN) to applicants upon successful enrolment.

“The programme will make it easier for Nigerians in Diaspora to be identified, as the Federal Government of Nigeria has made the possession of NIN a mandatory requirement for elections, Bank account opening, Land Transactions, access to Legal/health services, acquisition/renewal of the International Passport, Driver’s License and the ECOWAS travel document, amongst other’s.” he said.

According to him, The programme is currently going on in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The programme is scheduled to go live from Tuesday 28th May, 2019 in Washington DC at 11900 Parklawn Drive, Suite 160 Rockville, MD 20852. Other locations and commencement dates across the United States are: 1001 Texas Avenue, Suite 5050 ‘Level 5’ Houston, Texas, Tuesday 28th May, 2019;

“9894 Bissonet Street, Suite 745 Houston, Texas, TX 77036, Tuesday 28th May, 2019. 370 Lexington Avenue, Suite 1505, New York, NY 10017, Thursday 30th May, 2019.

“336 West 37th Street Suit 500, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10018, Thursday 30th May, 2019. 918 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 204 Roswell, Atlanta, Georgia, GA 30076. Friday 31st May, 2019.”

Additional locations in other cities across the globe where Nigerians reside will be announced in due course.

The Nigerian companies licensed to work with their respective partners across all countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and America to carry out the enrolment of Nigerian adults and children in the Diaspora into the National Identity Database (NIDB) are Biosec Solutions Limited, CHAMS Consortium Limited, Defcon Systems Limited, National eAuthentication Limited, Thebez Global Resources and Venn Technology Limited.