Guinness Nigeria Announces Parental Leave For Female Employees

Guinness Nigeria employees will begin to enjoy some of the best parental leave benefits in the country, with the business announcing a new policy that offers female employees 26 weeks fully paid parental leave and male employees 4 weeks paternity leave on full rate of pay.

The move, according to the company is part of efforts to support a fully inclusive and diverse workforce where barriers to career progression are removed and talent is retained and nurtured.

On this, Baker Magunda, managing director Guinness Nigeria Plc., said: “We are committed to our focus on inclusion and diversity, and this takes various forms – from supporting and empowering graduates and female leaders within the business to this parental leave policy change. We believe it is a truly forward-looking decision to accelerate our work in equality for employees and their families.”

The company said the new policy also strengthens the support for parents as they return to work including the option of flexible, adaptable work arrangements and access to free independent counselling.

Also, Bola Olajomi-Otubu, Human Resources director Guinness Nigeria Plc., noted “I’m delighted to see Guinness Nigeria making this move, and it is a pleasure to be a part of the team facilitating this change in the business. Parental leave gives both mothers and fathers the chance to spend quality time with their child in the important first months of life, creating a bond that will last a lifetime. Employers can reap the benefits too – flexibility in work is proven to create happier, more loyal and more productive workforces.”