Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Guinness Nigeria Announces Parental Leave For Female Employees

Published

1 min ago

on


Guinness Nigeria employees will begin to enjoy some of the best parental leave benefits in the country, with the business announcing a new policy that offers female employees 26 weeks fully paid parental leave and male employees 4 weeks paternity leave on full rate of pay.

The move, according to the company is part of efforts to support a fully inclusive and diverse workforce where barriers to career progression are removed and talent is retained and nurtured.

On this, Baker Magunda, managing director Guinness Nigeria Plc., said: “We are committed to our focus on inclusion and diversity, and this takes various forms – from supporting and empowering graduates and female leaders within the business to this parental leave policy change. We believe it is a truly forward-looking decision to accelerate our work in equality for employees and their families.”

The company said the new policy also strengthens the support for parents as they return to work including the option of flexible, adaptable work arrangements and access to free independent counselling.

Also, Bola Olajomi-Otubu, Human Resources director Guinness Nigeria Plc., noted “I’m delighted to see Guinness Nigeria making this move, and it is a pleasure to be a part of the team facilitating this change in the business. Parental leave gives both mothers and fathers the chance to spend quality time with their child in the important first months of life, creating a bond that will last a lifetime. Employers can reap the benefits too – flexibility in work is proven to create happier, more loyal and more productive workforces.”

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES1 day ago

Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention

By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
EDUCATION1 day ago

Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector

As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
FEATURES1 day ago

Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC

The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
BUSINESS1 day ago

Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector

A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
FEATURES1 day ago

We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere

Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
FEATURES1 day ago

Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa

CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: