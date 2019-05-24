Connect with us
NEWS

Lalong To Visit Orphanage Homes Ahead Of May 29 Inauguration

Published

1 min ago

on


Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State will visit orphanage homes as part of activities lined up for his second term inauguration slated for May 29, according to Prof. Sonni Tyoden, Deputy Governor and Chairman, Inauguration Committee.

Tyoden, who briefed the press on Friday in Jos, said that the governor would interact with the orphans and offer some support toward improving their welfare.

He listed other activities lined up ahead of the event to include Juma’at prayer on Friday and a Church Service on Sunday.

A golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday at the Lamingo golf club, he added.

Tyoden announced that the governor would unveil his blue-print for the second tenure during the Democracy Day celebration on June 12.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the week-long activities will also feature social activities, including cultural dances, and a dinner. (NAN)

 


