Poland 2019: Success Vows To Secure Flying Eagles Victory Against Qatar  

Highly rated Flying Eagles young star Success Makanjuola has vowed to score and win the man of the match as a birthday gift for himself when Nigeria take on Qatar at the FIFA under 20 world cup in Poland on Friday .

The Water FC of Abuja skilful Winger who is already attracting interest from top football clubs in Europe will clock eighteen on Friday May 24th same day the Flying Eagles is opening their campaign at the World Wup .

“Its going to be a special day for me because on Friday is my birthday and the only birthday gift am praying to get is to score a goal in the game against Qatar and help my country pick all three points in the game “.

“We know it’s not going to be easy but with the kind of preparations we have been having , the entire squad is confident that we can start the tournament on a winning note and that will be the best birthday gift I can ever ask for “, Makanjuola stressed.

18 year old success Makanjuola is one of the hottest and much talk about players in the current Flying Eagles squad following his impressive display in the team’s build up to the World Cup and he is one of the players to watch out for at this year’s World cup.

Nigeria is hoping to win the FIFA Under 20 World Cup for the first time in Poland and Flying Eagles Coach Paul Aigbogun has emphasized the need for his boys to begin their campaign on a winning note against a Qatari side he believes will not be a pushover .

Meanwhile, the former Manchester City star Wilfred Bony believes new Nigeria football golden boy, Success Makanjoula can help the Flying Eagles go far and make the continent proud in Poland.