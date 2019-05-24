NEWS
Ramadan: Islamic Cleric, Others Seek Adequate Care For Children To Curb Insecurity
An Islamic Cleric Abdul Azeez Abdufattah, has said that insecurity in Nigeria will be curbed, if children being giving birth to in all parts of Nigeria are given adequate care and attention.
Abdufattah posited that the multi- dimensional security challenges being faced by the country would continue to fester and difficult to overcome, if birth control mechanisms are not initiated and adhered to.
He pointed out that available statistics revealed that the country’s population is about 210 million, saying this may heighten the insecurity except steps were taken to tame geometric population upsurge.
The cleric advised the federal government to initiate policy that would curb population explosion in the country, describing the situation as worrisome .
Also, an Islamic scholar and a House of Assembly member elect in Ekiti State, Alhaji Hakeem Jamiu, said that the country will continue to go deeper into the abyss of decadence without proper attitudinal change.
They spoke in Ado Ekiti on Friday while delivering their respective papers at a Ramadan Lecture organised by the Ekiti State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).
Speaking on the topic: ‘Ramadan: The Solution to Social, Economic and Security Threat’, Abdulfattah who is the Imam of Adebayo central Mosque, Ado Ekiti capital city , said : “There must be birth control in the northern part of the country, because the misguided members of the Boko Haram group in Borno, Adamawa and the bandits in Zamfara and other parts of the North are recruiting every day.
“The North has the highest number of out of school children and this was as a result of almajiri culture, where children used to beg around when Allah decreed that we must take care of our children.
“Though, Islam allows you to have many children, but He didn’t say we should have numbers we can’t cater for”.
He said it was wrong for people to have the erroneous impression that Islam is a violent religion, saying the fact that many of the terror groups bear Arabic names does not suggest operators were Muslims.
“Some of the terrorist groups are named in Arabic like; al-qaeda , ISIS and Book Haram, but if you check their members, many of them are not Muslims. Those who are Muslims, don’t practice it.
“If truly they are fighting for Muslims, would they be bombing mosques?”,
Jamiu, in his topic entitled, ‘Moral Decadence in our Society, the Islamic Point of View’, said the level of moral decadence in Nigeria is becoming frightening and disturbing and there must be concerted efforts to tame it.
“The decadence affected all the spheres of our society, including religious organizations and it is affecting our development.
“No country can grow when its citizens are corrupt, indulging in sexual immorality, robbery, financial scam and others . So, we must change our ways and imbibe attitudinal change “, he stated.
