Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Ramadan: Islamic Cleric, Others Seek Adequate Care For Children To Curb Insecurity

Published

1 min ago

on


An Islamic Cleric Abdul Azeez Abdufattah, has said that insecurity in Nigeria will be curbed, if children being giving birth to in all parts of Nigeria are given adequate care and attention.

Abdufattah posited that the multi- dimensional security challenges being faced by the country would continue to fester and difficult to overcome, if birth control mechanisms are not initiated and adhered to.

He pointed out that available statistics revealed that the country’s population is about 210 million, saying this may heighten the insecurity except steps were taken to tame geometric population upsurge.

The cleric advised the federal government to initiate policy  that would curb population explosion in the country, describing  the situation as worrisome .

Also, an Islamic scholar and a House of Assembly member elect in Ekiti State, Alhaji Hakeem Jamiu,  said that  the country will continue to go deeper into the abyss of decadence without proper attitudinal change.

They spoke in Ado Ekiti on Friday while delivering their respective papers at a Ramadan Lecture organised by the Ekiti State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Speaking on the topic: ‘Ramadan: The Solution to Social, Economic and Security Threat’, Abdulfattah who is the Imam of Adebayo central Mosque, Ado Ekiti capital city , said : “There must be birth control in the northern part of the country, because the misguided  members of the Boko Haram group in Borno, Adamawa and the bandits in Zamfara  and other parts of the North are recruiting  every day.

“The North has the highest number of out of school children and this was as a result of almajiri culture, where children used to beg around when Allah decreed that we must take care of our children.

“Though, Islam allows you to have many children, but He didn’t say we should have numbers we can’t cater for”.

He said it was wrong for people to have the erroneous impression that Islam is a violent religion, saying the fact that many of the terror groups bear Arabic names does not suggest operators were Muslims.

 “Some of the terrorist groups are named in Arabic like;  al-qaeda  , ISIS and Book Haram, but if you check their members, many of them are not Muslims. Those who are Muslims, don’t practice it.

“If truly they are fighting for Muslims, would they be bombing mosques?”,

Jamiu, in his topic entitled, ‘Moral Decadence in our Society, the Islamic Point of View’, said the level of moral decadence in Nigeria is becoming frightening and disturbing and there must be concerted efforts to tame it.

“The decadence affected all the spheres of our society, including religious organizations and it is affecting our development.

“No country can grow when its citizens are corrupt, indulging in sexual immorality, robbery, financial scam and others . So, we must change our ways and imbibe attitudinal change “, he stated.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES4 hours ago

Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power

Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
INTERVIEWS12 hours ago

Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh

Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
FEATURES12 hours ago

Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children

Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
FEATURES12 hours ago

Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea

In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
FEATURES12 hours ago

NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths

Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
FEATURES12 hours ago

As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase

Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: