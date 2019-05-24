Stakeholders Kick Against Privatization Of Public Schools

Stakeholders in the education sector have charged state governments handing public schools to private Organizations to rescind their decision, saying such acts will impact negatively on the country’s education.

They stated this yesterday at a one day workshop on Privatization and Commercialization of Education, organized by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in collaboration with Educational International (EI) and Friedrich Ebert-Stiftun.

The workshop is among other things aimed at creating awareness of the impact of privatization to our education and highlighting the need for adequate investment in quality education for all.

To this end, the Registrar/Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Josiah Oluseun Ajiboye who represented the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu said education is not a commodity therefore, the idea of Privatization and commercialization actually has to be interrogated extensively.

“I believe very strongly that we should destroy everything that will lead to privatization of education. If private people wants to establish their own schools they are allow but in a situation where you have government handing over what used to be public to individual is what should be discouraged.”

The national President of NUT, Dr Mohammed Nasir Idris said the workshop is apt and timely considering the rapid growth of privatization and commercialization of education in Nigeria in recent times especially the entry of Low-cost private schools operated by private companies for profit making.

According to him, “The NUT has, over the years, vehemently opposed the handover of public schools by some state government to Private Organizations. This is an aspect of Privatization and commercialization of education that we consider anti people and retrogressive.

“Information before us indicate that only recently some primary schools have been handed over to faith based Organizations by the government of Abia state without recourse to key stakeholders such as NUT, while Benue state government is on the threshold of handing over some secondary schools to private proprietors.”

He noted that the handover of government schools to private Organizations is a gross violation of the Universal Right to Education and the compulsory, free, universal Basic Education Act, 2004 which provide a nine year free and compulsory basic Education for all children in Nigeria. “We call on the concerned State governments to review these policies for the benefit of the less-privileged children.”

On his part, the representative of the Fredrick Every Stiftung, Mr Ulrich Thum said NUT have a big role to play in ensuring that Education system in Nigeria overcome its problem. He noted that it is imperative to demand from all states in Nigeria to allocate resources in supporting education.