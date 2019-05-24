NEWS
Supreme Court Ruling On Poll: Justice Prevailed in Zamfara – Atiku
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday said the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which declared the PDP as winner of the gubernatorial election in Zamfara State as well as in the state’s House of Assembly elections, upheld the rule of law and ensured justice.
Atiku, in a statement signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said “Nothing is as pleasing to the ears of believers, as justice being served in the holy month of Ramadan,” Atiku said.
He commended the Lord Justices for putting aside the interests of the powerful and upholding the interests of Nigeria and Nigerians. “God first, Nigeria second, must be our priority as trustees of the people.”
“When justice prevails, the people rejoice, chains are broken, freedom is multiplied and society is enriched.”
Atiku said he is hopeful that the Supreme Court and “our Lords Justices will let Lady Justice have full reign in other petitions that will come before them, and that good conscience, fear of God and the rule of law will prevail.
“In so doing, they will write their names for good on the sands of time and avoid the infamy that oppressors wish to thrust on them as their legacy.
“Once again, Atiku Abubakar commends the Supreme Court for siding with justice. He congratulates the Governor-elect Hon. Bello Matawalle and the people of Zamfara, who will finally have a government that will address the issues that have made life an ordeal in that great state. The storm is over and peace and calm are coming to Zamfara,” Atiku said.
