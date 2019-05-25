Connect with us
Education, Veritable Tool Against Militancy – GEJ

Published

1 min ago

on


Former President  Goodluck Jonathan yesterday described education as a veritable tool against militancy in the Niger Delta and the country at large.

Jonathan stated this at the official launch of the Education Trust Fund in Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on March l2 assented to the Education Trust Fund Bill.

The law made it compulsory for different categories of workers, including contractors and civil servants in Bayelsa, to pay education levies.

Jonathan  however, commended the state government’s efforts in boosting the education sector and urged the public and private sectors to offer support.

Dickson, in his remarks,  had announced the appointment of  Jonathan as the Honorary Special Adviser to oversee the launch of the state Education Development Trust Fund (EDTF).

Prof.  Turner Isoun, the Chairman of the trust fund, said it had so far hit N1 billion from statutory sources.

Isoun said the launch of the initiative in the state  was a good step in the right direction.


