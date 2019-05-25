JNCSAC Declares May 28 Second National Day Of Mourning

The Joint Nigeria Civil Society Action Committee (JNCSAC) has declared Tuesday, May 28, a National Day of Mourning and Remembrance, the second in the series, to mourn and remember all victims of violent killings across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Chidi Odikalu, the national coordinator of the JNCSAC and made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend.

Calling on all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religion, to join the solemn assemblies around strategic locations across the 36 states of the federation, wearing black insignias, such as arm band, or black ribbons as a symbol of their solidarity, the statement added, “We invite all Nigerians to observe a minute of silence at noon on May 28.

“Where they cannot be part of a ceremony, they can stand in front of their homes, businesses, cars and be silent for a minute.

“For markets, to stop all trading activities for five minutes while a bell rings.

“We request radio and TV stations to observe the silence and advocate for their audiences to do the same. We ask for groups and institutions to hold solemn assemblies at about 11:45 am and observe a minute silence at noon.

“Our citizens are more than numbers.”

Odikalu also said that wreaths would be laid in honour and memory of all citizens lost to violent killings across the country, around each state as represented at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, and at other strategic symbols of unity in various states.

He added, “Our call comes at a time when virtually all states of our country have been beset by violent killings with impunity. Currently at the epicentre of these crises is the ongoing violent killings in Kaduna and Zamfara States, which are rapidly spiraling into national catastrophes and are threatening the very fibre of our nationhood

The National Day of Mourning and Remembrance is a citizens’ led initiative to express solidarity, and demand accountability for the security and welfare of all Nigerians.