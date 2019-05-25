NEWS
JNCSAC Declares May 28 Second National Day Of Mourning
The Joint Nigeria Civil Society Action Committee (JNCSAC) has declared Tuesday, May 28, a National Day of Mourning and Remembrance, the second in the series, to mourn and remember all victims of violent killings across the country.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by Chidi Odikalu, the national coordinator of the JNCSAC and made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend.
Calling on all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religion, to join the solemn assemblies around strategic locations across the 36 states of the federation, wearing black insignias, such as arm band, or black ribbons as a symbol of their solidarity, the statement added, “We invite all Nigerians to observe a minute of silence at noon on May 28.
“Where they cannot be part of a ceremony, they can stand in front of their homes, businesses, cars and be silent for a minute.
“For markets, to stop all trading activities for five minutes while a bell rings.
“We request radio and TV stations to observe the silence and advocate for their audiences to do the same. We ask for groups and institutions to hold solemn assemblies at about 11:45 am and observe a minute silence at noon.
“Our citizens are more than numbers.”
Odikalu also said that wreaths would be laid in honour and memory of all citizens lost to violent killings across the country, around each state as represented at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, and at other strategic symbols of unity in various states.
He added, “Our call comes at a time when virtually all states of our country have been beset by violent killings with impunity. Currently at the epicentre of these crises is the ongoing violent killings in Kaduna and Zamfara States, which are rapidly spiraling into national catastrophes and are threatening the very fibre of our nationhood
The National Day of Mourning and Remembrance is a citizens’ led initiative to express solidarity, and demand accountability for the security and welfare of all Nigerians.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Every Woman Is A Queen – Mary Kanu
Mary Kanu is the brain behind the fast growing beauty home Mauchiqueen Beauty Planet. She speaks with MILLICENT AREBUN ONUOHA...
I Break Barriers To Succeed – Fatima
Fatima Yusuf Giwa from Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State is the last child of her family. She was...
Internet Fraudsters Riding Roughshod On Nigerian Music’s Image
SAMUEL ABULUDE writes on Nigerian music, its charm, essence and need to rid it off internet fraudsters and bad image....
We Have No Proper Entertainment Arena In Nigeria – Eddie Madaki
Eddie Madaki is an actor, event promoter and planner and one of the first contestants of popular Tv. show, Gulder...
Producing Iron Ore, Phosphate Locally
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development recently played host to a delegation from two banks and another from a...
Lagos School Where Students Learn In Tears
It was a moment of emotional outbursts as students of Ojota Junior Secondary School, Ojota, Lagos State, relive their efforts...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Lawmaker To Obaseki: You’re Political Creation Of Oshiomhole
- NEWS14 hours ago
Adamawa Rerun: Don’t Disobey Court Order, Ardo Tells INEC
- NEWS23 hours ago
FG Approves Committee On Civil Service Rebranding
- BANKING AND FINANCE23 hours ago
FCMB Empowers More SME Customers
- LAW14 hours ago
Supreme Court Nullifies APC’s Candidates Elections In Zamfara
- AVIATION15 hours ago
Aviation Union Suspends Strike, Reopens NCAA Offices
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Equities Market Retains Positive Outlook With 1.07% Gain
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
NNPC To Conduct Computer-Based Test For Applicants June 1