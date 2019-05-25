NEWS
Libel: Magu Drags 247Ureport To Court
Mr Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday dragged 247Ureport, an online media and its Editor-In-Chief to court, demanding N5 billion in damages.
The suit was over a libelous publication on May 21, 2018.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the said report read: “Buhiari holds secret talk with Sheriff to push for 2019 EFCC Chairman’s Guber ambition.”
NAN also gathered that the said report contradicted the will of the acting chairman of the EFCC, who hails from Borno and that there was no such ambition.
The acting Chairman in his originating summons before the court, prayed for a declaration that the publication made by the media house amounted to libel.
He also prayed for an order, restraining the media house and its agent from further publishing any other report damaging to his person.
He also prayed for an order of the court, awarding N5 Billion fine on the defendants as general damages.
Magu prayed for an order of the court directing the defendants to tender a public apology to him in regards to the false and misleading information.
At the resumed hearing of the matter on Friday, the EFCC counsel, Mr Daniel Bwala prayed the court for a short adjournment on the grounds that the senior counsel who was handling the matter was not around.
On his part, the defendant’s counsel, Mr Nnamani Ogbonna also prayed the court for an adjournment on the grounds that he was yet to be briefed.
“I align myself with the prayers of the EFCC counsel. We are only asking for a long adjournment to allow us prepare,” he said.
Meanwhile, Justice Danlami Senchi adjourned the matter until June 20 for hearing (NAN)
