Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Max B Drops First Single Eight Years Featuring French Montana

Published

1 min ago

on

Leadership Nigeria News Today

To celebrate his 41st birthday, Max B blessed fans with some new music on Tuesday (May 21). Max links up with fellow Coke Wave collaborator French Montana for a potential summer banger in “Hold On.” The house-influenced track marks the incarcerated rapper’s first official release since 2011’s Vigilante Season.

“Hold On” looks to heat up the dance floor at your next summer barbecue. “You know that sound different through the speakers/ Talkin’ ’bout the way the game need us,” French raps of Max B’s return to music. “Move Ye from the checks like Adidas/ Sneaker box, no sneakers/ Gotta find new place, Blueface/ Held the wave down for a decade.”

With Max B, born Charly Wingate, behind bars since 2009, French has sought out Kim Kardashian’s legal expertise to see if there’s anything she can do to help reduce Max’s sentence. “Me and Kim was talking about getting Max B home from jail,” Montana told Beats 1. “So, like for her to even reach out and do that I felt like that was powerful. A lot of people don’t see things like that.”


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

ENTERTAINMENT23 mins ago

Internet Fraudsters Riding Roughshod On Nigerian Music’s Image

SAMUEL ABULUDE writes on Nigerian music, its charm, essence and need to rid it off internet fraudsters and bad image....
ENTERTAINMENT24 mins ago

We Have No Proper Entertainment Arena In Nigeria – Eddie Madaki

Eddie Madaki is an actor, event promoter and planner and one of the first contestants of popular Tv. show, Gulder...
BUSINESS56 mins ago

Producing Iron Ore, Phosphate Locally

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development recently played host to a delegation from two banks and another from  a...
EDUCATION1 hour ago

Lagos School Where Students Learn In Tears

It was a moment of emotional outbursts as students of Ojota Junior Secondary School, Ojota, Lagos State, relive their efforts...
FEATURES2 hours ago

Empowering Women Is Key To Eradicating Poverty – Isoken

Isoken Nwabunka, Head of Administration at the Grooming Centre, our Woman of Substance for this week, is very passionate about...
FEATURED2 hours ago

Suicide: No One Heard Their Silent Cry For Help

Incidences of suicide have been on the rise in the past few weeks with the deaths leaving loved ones with...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: