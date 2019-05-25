Max B Drops First Single Eight Years Featuring French Montana

To celebrate his 41st birthday, Max B blessed fans with some new music on Tuesday (May 21). Max links up with fellow Coke Wave collaborator French Montana for a potential summer banger in “Hold On.” The house-influenced track marks the incarcerated rapper’s first official release since 2011’s Vigilante Season.

“Hold On” looks to heat up the dance floor at your next summer barbecue. “You know that sound different through the speakers/ Talkin’ ’bout the way the game need us,” French raps of Max B’s return to music. “Move Ye from the checks like Adidas/ Sneaker box, no sneakers/ Gotta find new place, Blueface/ Held the wave down for a decade.”

With Max B, born Charly Wingate, behind bars since 2009, French has sought out Kim Kardashian’s legal expertise to see if there’s anything she can do to help reduce Max’s sentence. “Me and Kim was talking about getting Max B home from jail,” Montana told Beats 1. “So, like for her to even reach out and do that I felt like that was powerful. A lot of people don’t see things like that.”