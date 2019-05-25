Connect with us
NEWS

Nigeria Imports 4.87bn Litres Of Petrol In Q1 – NBS

Published

1 min ago

on


The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday, announced that 4.87 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, were imported into the country in the first quarter of this year.

The NBS made the disclosure in its Petroleum Products Imports and Consumption (Truck Out) Statistics for First Quarter, 2019, posted on its website.

It also reported that 1.12 billion litres of diesel, 103.05 million litres of kerosene and 227.01 million litres of aviation fuel were imported.

The report also indicated that 95.09 million litres of base oil, 18.12 million litres of bitumen and 13.22 million litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil were imported in the period under review.

The NBS said that statewide distribution or truck-out volume for the first quarter showed that 4.89 billion litres of petrol were distributed nationwide.

It said that 1.27 billion litres of diesel, 102.33 million litres of household kerosene, 218.88 million litres of aviation fuel and 149.17 million litres of domestic gas were distributed nationwide during the period.

The data for the report were provided by the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency, verified and validated by the NBS.


