Osinbajo To Represent Nigeria At South Africa’s Presidential Inauguration
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be representing Nigeria at today’s inauguration of South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria.
According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Prof. Osinbajo would be joining several other heads of State and Government from Africa and beyond who are expected at the swearing-in ceremony in Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
The Vice President who left Abuja last night would be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and he is expected back in Abuja today evening.
