Oyo Civil Servants Shun NLC Strike

Oyo State civil servants, yesterday, shunned the strike action called by the leadership of the state wing of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Investigation revealed that workers were seen carrying out their normal duties in most of the ministries and agencies at the state secretariat visited by our correspondent, yesterday morning.

There was, however, partial compliance in three ministries where most of the offices were locked.

The NLC had, in a statement on Thursday, directed all workers in the state to commence an indefinite strike, yesterday, over the government’s failure to give a favourable response to its numerous demands.

NLC State Chairman, Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo, had, on Wednesday evening, told journalists that, “a number of teething issues had been on ground since 2011 when the outgoing government came into power.

“The leadership of all unions in the public service in Oyo State shall not be able to guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the state with effect from Friday, May 24th 2019.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a civil servant in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey, said she was not sure if there was any strike.

“We are not sure whether there is a strike or not. We didn’t know we would be able to enter our offices this morning when we arrived at work.

“As you can see, everybody is going about his or her normal duties without any hindrance,” she said.

Meanwhile, public secondary school teachers in the state, on Thursday, commenced a strike in solidarity with their primary school counterparts who have been on strike since Monday.

The primary school teachers had commenced the indefinite strike to demand the payment of promotion arrears between 2011 and 2016 among other demands.