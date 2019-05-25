Connect with us
Tonto Dikeh Organises Walk Tour For Elimination Of Drug Abuse, Human Trafficking

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is organising a 2.8km walk tour in Abuja for the elimination of drug abuse and human trafficking.

Dike made this known via her Instagram account@tontolet on Saturday.

The walk which will take place at 1 pm is scheduled to  take off from Aguiyi Ironsi Street to the SENSITIZATION ground @ THE JUNK YARD, RIVER PLATE NIG Garden, Abuja.

She wrote: “It will be a glorious event! Come and let’s SPEAK OUR MINDS & salvage our great country/continent from this epidemic scourge!!! SPEAK YOUR MIND!!! .”

The message has  its hashtag as follows:#SPEAKYOURMIND#saynotodrugabuse #endmordernslavery#mentalhealth #endhumantrafficking#thegameafrica #plantashun #FIRS #PACEDA#ndlea #enditnow #walenatz #NAPTIP#Expensive #StereoManEkwe #MCTagwaye#GentleJack #BlackfaceNaija #Faze#vivacityPRF-waj productions#F-wajtontolet

“ARE YOU GAME? Say it loud: I AM GAME for the ELIMINATION OF DRUG ABUSE & HUMAN TRAFFICKING in Nigeria and Africa!!! “She added.

Come join @the_game_africa , @thegamesfrica@the_man_with_the_master_plan1, For the 1st leg of our project on the 25th of May 2019, 1pm prompt @ UNITY FOUNTAIN. (NAN)


