Avoid Your Predecessor’s Pitfalls If You Must Excel, Cleric Tells Ogun Gov-elect

***as Abiodun Vows To Revive OGROMA

The Vicar of All Saints Anglican Church, Ilaro, Ven. Stephen Olamilekan Abiodun has charged the Ogun state governor – elect, Dapo Abiodun to be wary of sycophants and avoid the pitfalls of his predecessors if he wished to succeed in office.

With particular mentioning of hasty decisions and rushing of projects witnessed under the out – going administration, the Vicar urged Abiodun to meticulously study governor Ibikunle Amosun to ascertain why he came to governance in a blaze of glory at dawn only to start “rushing” to complete at Sunset, what he could have easily accomplished in the morning.

The Cleric gave the advice in his admonition during the pre – inauguration Church service held in Ilaro before leading the congregation to pray for the success of Abiodun’s administration which assumes mantle of leadership in the next 72 hours.

The Venerable declared that the Ogun governor-elect would become and exemplary governor only if he could learn useful lessons from the mistakes of former governors like Olusegun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel and others before him and steer clear of their pitfalls.

“Amosun could not complete road projects in the morning, yet he started rushing in the evening and began demolishing things at the eleventh hour as if the tenure would endure till eternity.”

Also in his sermon titled: “Every position has responsibility attached to it”, the Bishop of Yewa Diocese, Anglican Church, Rev. Michael Oluwarohunbi urged Abiodun to always remember that he has been “chosen to serve,” and as such, should “be servant of all” in the state.

The Bishop also advised Abiodun against running a sectional and divisive administration, but address the skewed development which has portrayed the people of Ogun West as orphans.

But reacting to the charged, the governor -elect declared that he would run a mass – centric administration where wishes of the people dictates the direction at which governance goes.

Emphasising that his administration would focus much on rehabilitation of rural, township and industrial roads, Abiodun assured that the Ogun State Road Maintenance Agency (OGROMA) would be revived towards addressing that.

He explains that the work group earlier inaugurated has taken inventory of those roads, while costing was on-going to ascertain what will cost the state to achieve that.

Abiodun however, promised that within the first 100-days in office, his administration would have been able to boast of having established a befitting healthcare center and a befitting public school in each of the 236 wards of Ogun state.

Abiodun was however, joined in the church service by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Senator – elect, Ogun West; Tolu Odebiyi, Speaker of the Ogun Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, his Deputy; Kunle Oluomo, former Deputy Governor Segun Adesegun, former Commissioner in the state, Tony Ojeshina, former Speaker Tunji Egbetokun, Publicity Secretary, Ogun All Progressives Congress(APC) Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye among others.