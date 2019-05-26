BUSINESS
EFCC Has Not Accused Us Of Any Wrongdoing – MTN Plc
MTN Nigeria Plc which listed its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recently, said it is cooperating with officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which visited its Ikoyi, Lagos office on Friday.
A statement by MTN’s company secretary, Uto Ukpanah sent to LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday stated that EFCC visit was to clarify issues relating to its share listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
MTN had on May 16, listed by introduction 20.4 billion ordinary shares at 90 on the NSE. The listing had made the Nigerian bourse bullish, with its share price gaining N59 in six days to close at N149 on Thursday. However, on Friday its share price declined by 6.04 per cent (N9) to close at N140.
Ukpanah said in the statement titled: ‘Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Investigation and Information Request’, stated that MTN received a letter on May 23, 2019 from EFCC requesting information and documentation related to the listing of its shares on the NSE.
“MTN has not been accused of any wrongdoing by EFCC. We wish to reiterate that we received all regulatory approvals required to list our shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as publicly confirmed by The Nigerian Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
“As a law abiding and responsible corporate citizen, they are cooperating fully with the authorities. We are committed to good governance and to abiding by the extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, MTN stated in the three paragraph statement.
Meanwhile, reacting to the development, chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo disclosed to LEADERSHIP Sunday that the visit is normal.
Adebayo said, “Our member, MTN was visited by EFCC to clarify issues relating to their share listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. They are cooperating with them, no staff was whisked away,” he added.
