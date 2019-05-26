NEWS
Kebbi Gov’s Wife Advocates Law Preventing Parents From Sending Children To Beg
The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu has advocated for a law that will stop parents from sending their children to begging.
Hajiya Aisha who is the founder of Mass Literacy for the Less Privileged and Almajiri Initiative (MALPAI) stated this in Birnin Kebbi at Ramadan fasting breakfast organized for Almajiri children, people with disability and the orphans.
She lamented that the Almajiri face abuse and exploitation in the society due to the failure of their parents who send them to begging wondering the streets.
“Let me ask you, among you who wants his son or daughter go into begging and become Almajiri, you did not answer me “” she asked the audience.
She wondered why parents send their children to cities to acquire education since education in whatever form, Islamic or Western could be acquired even in their villages not necessarily in urban areas where they end up begging.
“Education is fundamental and is available even in rural areas not only cities”, she said.
She charged the society to frown at parents who send their children to do almajiranci or begging on the streets.
The wife of the governor opined that for over 10 years, MALPAI foundation has been in the forefront of assisting the Almajiri through integrated Islamic and Western education and skill acquisition in Kebbi State.
She called on Islamic clerics to pray for the success of leaders so that we have a better society.
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu earlier in his address at the occasion commended MALPAI foundation for its humanitarian services to Almajiri in the state.
