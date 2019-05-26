NEWS
Northern Group Wants Emir Sanusi To Resign
Delegates of the Northern Coalition for Democracy and Progress (NADP) on Thursday, May 23, called for the resignation of Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.
The decision was taken after NADP delegates came from the 18 out of the 19 states that make up the north-west, north-east and north-central states met in Abuja.
Two issues that were prominent on the agenda of the delegates are the issues of persistent insecurity in several states and the Emirate controversy in Kano state.
In a communique signed by the national coordinator Dr. Abba Gwarzo, the group called on the federal government to set up a special security squad drawn from all security agencies to parade all the states where killings and kidnapping have been persistent including Zamfara, Kaduna and Benue states.
On the installation of four new emirs in Kano state, the group commended the Kano state government, Dr. Abdulahi Umar Ganduje for the courage to lead the reform that will bring development closer to the people.
It will be recalled that the governor recently installed four new first-class Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya following a new law passed by the state House of Assembly.
The coalition traced the history of the class struggle between the talakawas and the aristocrats through the 1950 Sawaba Declaration and described the development in Kano state as a path towards ending the oppression of the talakawas by the privileged aristocracy.
The group observed that the new restructuring and decentralization policy will foster social cohesion and prevent unnecessary conflict in the state.
The group called on all progressive elements in the northern region to unite in solidarity with what delegates described as a pro-people policy and condemned the alleged moves the Emir of Kano to fan embers of conflict and stoke needless fires that can lead to a breakdown of law and order.
It was recently reported that the state anti-corruption agency invited officials of the Emirate to offer some explanations about spending in the Emirate between 2013 and 2019. Many delegates spoke on the need for the Emir of Kano to consider resigning voluntarily to save his throne from ridicule.
Furthermore, the coalition frowned on the unguarded public utterances from Emir Sanusi, stating that it has continued to cast an image of partisanship that has affected the expected neutrality of traditional institutions.
The coalition appealed to the residents of Kano state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses with civility, respect of constituted authority without allowing themselves to be used as tools in the hands of disgruntled political entrepreneurs and unpatriotic elements who are determined to foment trouble.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
Power Play In PDP As Bayelsa Conducts LGPolls
The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) has fixed July 27 for the conduct of the local government election into...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Hidden Reason Senators Back Financial Autonomy For LGs
- NEWS10 hours ago
Egbin Power Station: Host Communities Lament Irregular Power Supply
- ENTERTAINMENT11 hours ago
NFVCB Sets Up Panel To Investigate Bobrisky, Movie
- NEWS17 hours ago
Adamawa Debt Profile N115 Billion Says Transition Committee Chair
- NEWS16 hours ago
Ramadan: ECWA Distributes Food Items To Muslims, Nigerians In Kaduna
- NEWS10 hours ago
Ashiru Vs el-Rufai: Court Rules On Votes’ Recount Next Week
- NEWS10 hours ago
Group Wants Maina’s Name Removed From EFCC Website
- NEWS23 hours ago
Al-Makura Presents Staff Of Office To Ex-minister, Usman-Jibril