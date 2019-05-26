NEWS
Ooni Empowers 1,000 Fashion Designers, Urges Them To Be Hardworking
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Saturday empowered no fewer than 1,000 fashion designers and charged them to be hardworking in their choosen career.
The Ooni gave the charge during the maiden edition of Ojaja Fashion Training Graduation at his palace in Ile-Ife.
Oba Ogunwusi thanked God for giving him the grace to contribute his own quota to the progress and growth of the beneficiaries who were mostly youths.
He condemned the rate at which crimes were increasing daily in the society, a situation he attributed to lack of jobs.
“Unemployment and none availability of helper for the less privileged have led most of our youths to take to prostitution, drug trafficking, kidnapping,internet fraud and the removal of human organs for rituals.
He said, ” We need to put all hands on deck to assist the youth academically and in vocational training, saying government alone cannot do it.”
The royal father also condemned the rate at which the nation’ ‘s population was increasing daily without the provision of commensurate jobs .
He congratulated the parents, guardians and the graduands for the success of the training, and appealed to them not to abuse the opportunities given to them.
Also, Samuel Olaoluwa, the Coordinator of the programme, acknowledged God for the grace to coordinate the institute.
He noted that youths from across the country benefitted from the training, and urged other philanthropists to emulate the Ooni’s good gestures.
Also, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Tailors, Mr Wasiu Taiwo, commended the Ooni for the training.
He admonished the graduands to face their career and ensure that they take it to greater heights.
Mrs Eniola Ali-Faweya, the Corporate Affairs Manager, Nigeria Breweries, Omi-Asoro, Ilesa, lauded the Ooni for the gesture.
Ali-Faweya advised the graduands to be dedicated to their vocations.
She pledged that the company would continue to support the Ooni in all his efforts to empower youths and in other initiatives.
One of the benefactors who spoke on behalf of others, Miss Kehinde Adebiyi, applauded the Ooni for transforming their lives through the training and for providing them quality sewing machines.
Adebiyi said she was hopeless before for she had no helper, but now Oba Ogunwusi had given her hope.
She promised to utilise the privilege wisely and urged other youths to find something tangible done rather than wasting their brighter future.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries had a one-year training in fashion designer before their graduation. (NAN)
HAPPENING NOW
- Ooni Empowers 1,000 Fashion Designers, Urges Them To Be Hardworking
- 144 Unilag Students Explore Tourism Potential of Ile-Ife
- Aisha Buhari Pledges To Champion Women, Youths Participation In Governance
- France 2019: Ebi Sets New Africa Record
- Poland 2019: Flying Eagles Arrive Bielsko-Biala For USA Clash
CATCH UP
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
Power Play In PDP As Bayelsa Conducts LGPolls
The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) has fixed July 27 for the conduct of the local government election into...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Hidden Reason Senators Back Financial Autonomy For LGs
- CRIME23 hours ago
Bandit Attacks: Katsina Emirate Suspends Sallah Durbar
- NEWS8 hours ago
Egbin Power Station: Host Communities Lament Irregular Power Supply
- NEWS23 hours ago
Libel: Magu Drags 247Ureport To Court
- ENTERTAINMENT9 hours ago
NFVCB Sets Up Panel To Investigate Bobrisky, Movie
- OPINION23 hours ago
Theresa May was a disaster as Prime Minister
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kano Govt Budgets N119m To Tackle Flood
- NEWS15 hours ago
Adamawa Debt Profile N115 Billion Says Transition Committee Chair