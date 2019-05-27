NEWS
Children’s Day: Show Love To Children Living With Disabilities
Feyisetan Are, the Technical Director of Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation (NPPF), on Monday urged authorities to take advantage of the Children’s Day to show love to children living with disabilities.
Are told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that such love can be exhibited in the form of gift items like wheelchairs and crutches that could aid their movements.
“Children all over the world are being celebrated today, but our government, individuals and corporate bodies should remember and show affection to the physically challenged in a significant way.
“As a coach, I have athletes training under me and want to build their career in powerlifting but cannot afford standard wheelchair and crutches which is a necessity.
“With such hand of fellowship to them, it will leave a lasting joy and good impression of the donors in their lives which will encourage them in their ambition,’’ he said.
He said that the inability to purchase the kit has denied some physical challenged upcoming athletes from making themselves available for training usually held in the National Stadium, Lagos.
The coach added that assistance extended to the upcoming would go a long way to get them focused whereby they would be able to contribute their quota to sports development in Nigeria.
“It is always a stressful task for the physically challenge who does not have wheelchair or crutches to be in training venue as scheduled, so such facility is a necessity not luxury,” he said.
NAN reports that Children’s Day is observed on May 27 in many places around the world, the holiday is simply set to honour children and minors.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
48 Hours To Inauguration, PMB Signs 2019 Budget
- NEWS24 hours ago
My Ultimate Ambition Is To Make Heaven – Amaechi
- POLITICS13 hours ago
A/Ibom APC Elders Write PMB, Kick Against Akpabio’s Nomination
- NEWS24 hours ago
NEDC Boss Weeps Over Condition Of IDPs In Borno
- COLUMNS20 hours ago
Kashim: The War Time Master Builder Does It Again
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
States Bound By Law To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage – FG
- POLITICS12 hours ago
Challenge Before Northern Govs Ahead Of NASS Leadership Election
- NEWS24 hours ago
Kebbi Gov’s Wife Advocates Law Preventing Parents From Sending Children To Beg