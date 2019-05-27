Children’s Day: Show Love To Children Living With Disabilities

Feyisetan Are, the Technical Director of Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation (NPPF), on Monday urged authorities to take advantage of the Children’s Day to show love to children living with disabilities.

Are told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that such love can be exhibited in the form of gift items like wheelchairs and crutches that could aid their movements.

“Children all over the world are being celebrated today, but our government, individuals and corporate bodies should remember and show affection to the physically challenged in a significant way.

“As a coach, I have athletes training under me and want to build their career in powerlifting but cannot afford standard wheelchair and crutches which is a necessity.

“With such hand of fellowship to them, it will leave a lasting joy and good impression of the donors in their lives which will encourage them in their ambition,’’ he said.

He said that the inability to purchase the kit has denied some physical challenged upcoming athletes from making themselves available for training usually held in the National Stadium, Lagos.

The coach added that assistance extended to the upcoming would go a long way to get them focused whereby they would be able to contribute their quota to sports development in Nigeria.

“It is always a stressful task for the physically challenge who does not have wheelchair or crutches to be in training venue as scheduled, so such facility is a necessity not luxury,” he said.

NAN reports that Children’s Day is observed on May 27 in many places around the world, the holiday is simply set to honour children and minors.