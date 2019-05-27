EDUCATION
Edo School Of Health Matriculates 304,
…as govt assures on manpower for state’s primary healthcare centres
The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr David Osifo, has assured that the state government is building capacity in health science and technology to groom personnel for its newly revamped primary healthcare centres under the Edo Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP).
The Commissioner said this at the 23rd matriculation of the Edo State School of Health Technology, in Benin City, during which 304 students were matriculated for the 2018/2019 academic session.
Dr. Osifo said the state government is committed to improving the living standards of residents in the state which informed the attention given to primary healthcare and the consequent investment in revamping 20 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in a pilot phase, prequel to the roll-out of the programme to 200 PHCs.
According to him, “The present administration in the state is committed to ensuring that the yearning and aspirations of Edo people are met. It was as a result of this that the state government is providing all necessary facilities and support geared towards enhancing teaching and learning in the school.”
The Principal, Edo State School of Health Technology, Mr Nurudeen Aliu said that the school was established in 1964 for the training of middle-level manpower for the implementation of the primary health care scheme.
He said the institution started with training two cadres of health auxiliaries, but now trains eight cadres of health workers, with Higher National Diploma as the highest certificate awarded at the institution.
He noted that the school has accreditation for all its programmes, stating that academic excellence has been maintained over the years.
While commending the state government for its effort, he appealed for more support to increase the manpower, among other needs in the institution.
