NEWS
Kebbi Spends N900m On Almajiri Education, Says Bagudu
The Kebbi State government has disbursed N900million to support almajiri education in the state. Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made this known at Iftar Ramadan breakfast organised for almajiri at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Birnin Kebbi weekend.
The governor explained that government would continue to provide assistance to all almajiri schools through the Ministry of Basic Education to provide support to the teachers, construction of toilet facilities, and accommodation as well as provision of teaching and learning materials. Senator Bagudu added that almajiri pupils would also be taught English and Mathematics to enable them further their education up to tertiary institutions in line with the nation’s education policy.
He commended his wife, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu for her Almajiri Initiative aimed at assisting the less privileged, orphans and almajiri to have a better life which he described as among the best programmes of human development.
In her address, the wife of the governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu and founder of MALPAI foundation said her NGO would be celebrating its10 years of establishment and would continue to provide support and assistance to the less privileged in the society.
HAPPENING NOW
- Kebbi Spends N900m On Almajiri Education, Says Bagudu
- Commissioner Tasks Health Leaders, Organisations On Solutions To Health Challenges
- Nigeria Entertainment Body Set To Hosts IGP To Dinner/Award Night
- Wife Of Kebbi Gov Advocates Law Against Begging
- Children’s Day: Nigeria Children Still Not Accessing Health, Education – UNICEF
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Northern Group Wants Emir Sanusi To Resign
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
48 Hours To Inauguration, PMB Signs 2019 Budget
- NEWS21 hours ago
My Ultimate Ambition Is To Make Heaven – Amaechi
- NEWS20 hours ago
NEDC Boss Weeps Over Condition Of IDPs In Borno
- COLUMNS17 hours ago
Kashim: The War Time Master Builder Does It Again
- NEWS20 hours ago
Kebbi Gov’s Wife Advocates Law Preventing Parents From Sending Children To Beg
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Challenge Before Northern Govs Ahead Of NASS Leadership Election
- POLITICS10 hours ago
A/Ibom APC Elders Write PMB, Kick Against Akpabio’s Nomination