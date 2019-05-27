Kebbi Spends N900m On Almajiri Education, Says Bagudu

The Kebbi State government has disbursed N900million to support almajiri education in the state. Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made this known at Iftar Ramadan breakfast organised for almajiri at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Birnin Kebbi weekend.

The governor explained that government would continue to provide assistance to all almajiri schools through the Ministry of Basic Education to provide support to the teachers, construction of toilet facilities, and accommodation as well as provision of teaching and learning materials. Senator Bagudu added that almajiri pupils would also be taught English and Mathematics to enable them further their education up to tertiary institutions in line with the nation’s education policy.

He commended his wife, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu for her Almajiri Initiative aimed at assisting the less privileged, orphans and almajiri to have a better life which he described as among the best programmes of human development.

In her address, the wife of the governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu and founder of MALPAI foundation said her NGO would be celebrating its10 years of establishment and would continue to provide support and assistance to the less privileged in the society.