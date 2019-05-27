NAPTIP Wants MoU To Save Girls From Sex Slavery

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) is seeking an agreement between Nigeria and neighbouring West African countries to end the practice of Nigerian girls being used as sex slaves in Mali.

At a presentation to the ECOWAS Parliament during its First Ordinary Session, at the weekend, NAPTIP director-general, Julie Okah-Donli told members of parliament that Nigerian girls were being sold for between N210,000 and N240,000 to work as prostitutes.

Presenting the report of the fact-finding mission to Mali, Okah-Donli said that after being sold, the girls were made to pay back between N1.08 million and N1.2 million, usually within eight months, to their madams.

She said that after gaining their freedom from their madams, the girls would then go into business, making money for themselves through prostitutions before graduating to madams of their own. “There are more than one million Nigerians residing in Mali. About 20,000 of these Nigerians are girls believed to be victims of trafficking and the number increases by 50 per day.

“Many victims are deceived to leave their livelihoods in Nigeria for greener pastures in Mali. “Some of the victims are abducted from Nigeria, including those that arrive in school uniforms,” she said.

Okah-Donli said that as part of efforts to curb the trend, the mission recommended among other things, that Nigeria should develop a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) with Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin Republic, Guinea and Senegal.

The mission further recommended that all motor-parks through which the

girls were trafficked should be sanitised and efforts made to stop extortion of Nigerians travelling to or through the aforementioned countries.

“There is need for comprehensive sensitisation of rescued victims before repatriation and a comprehensive blueprint worked out for tracing, empowerment and rehabilitation of victims,” Okah-Donli said.

She said NAPTIP was ready to give technical support to Mali if it sought to establish an anti-human trafficking agency.

For the ECOWAS Parliament, the mission recommended that the Protocol on Free Movement of persons and goods be properly implemented such that other nationals are not harassed in other ECOWAS countries, the

director-general said.

Throwing more light on the findings of the mission, Okah-Donli said that efforts to repatriate girls were usually foiled through the complicity of Malian security forces, coupled with the willingness of many girls to return to the ‘sex-for-gold’ trade.

She said that there were some of the girls who were trafficked to the northern parts of Mali where they not only offered sex but were radicalised.

She said that many of the victims who were rescued in 2011 and some others in 2017, came back to Nigeria only to return with more girls.