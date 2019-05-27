ENTERTAINMENT
Nigerian Celebrities Stun As ‘Got’ Characters For IK Osakioduwa’s Birthday
Banky W, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Toke Makinwa were among celebrities who turned heads in ‘Game of Thrones’ character costumes on Sunday.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebrities were dressed as their favorite characters from the just-concluded HBO show at the 40th birthday of media personality, Ikpomwomsa (IK) Osakioduwa.
Ebuka, known for his epic fashion moments, showed up as Job Snow while Toke Makinwa embodied Sansa Stark. Both were termed ‘best dressed male and female’ by fans.
Meanwhile, Adesua Etomi-Wellington dressed as Daenerys Targarean with Banky W dressed as Ser Jorah Mormont taking home the ‘Best dressed couple’ tag from fans.
Birthday celebrant, Osakioduwa dressed as the Night King and his wife was Daenerys. Comedian, Bovi also showed up as the Night King. Actress, Jemima Osunde was the Red Woman.
Also, Linda Ejiofor-Ibrahim was Meissandre while her husband, Suleiman Ibrahim was Grey Worm. Music producer, Cohbams Asuquo dressed as Jon Snow.
Other celebrities who attended include Waje as the Red Woman, Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola, Falz is Lord Baelish, Dr Sid as Oberyn Martell and Basketmouth as Jon Snow.
