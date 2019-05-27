Oyetola Warns Children Against Drug Abuse

Osun state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has urged children to shun drug abuse and inculcate the spirit of godliness and moral standard.

The governor also appealed to parents to reflect in the upbringing of their children the spirit of ‘Omoluabi ethos’ which is cardinal to the Yoruba.

He spoke at the celebration of the 2019 National Children’s Day, at the Osogbo City Stadium on Monday.

Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, implored the children to prioritize their education and treasure their future above other things.

Describing the theme of the occasion, “Drug Abuse among Children: Addressing the Challenges”, as “timely and apt,” the governor said all hands must be on deck to build a sane society in view of the damning statistics and reports on drug abuse among children.

“May I seize this opportunity to warn our children against hard drugs intake. Drugs are destroyers of health and killers of dreams to become what one desires to become in life.

“We are doing our best as an administration to give our children all-round education and the good life.

“I appeal to parents to reciprocate this gesture by bringing up their children and wards in the fear of God and engraining in them good upbringing and high moral standard.

“It is imperative to use this medium to educate and charge our children and all relevant stakeholders in state on the menace of drug abuse, which is bedevilling our society, and which is taking its toll on the welfare of a large population of children and youths within our society.

“The hydra-headed challenge of drug abuse by the youth is becoming highly worrisome.

“The devastating effect and threat of drug abuse to humanity cannot be over emphasized as it takes its toll on the physical, mental, emotional, physiological and social status of the user.

“Moreover, the magnitude of the effect of drug abuse by youths on the socio-economic and political stability and the attendant horrific criminal activities such as social violence, thuggery, cultism, armed robbery, rape, murder and suicides, are nerve-wrecking.

“Many reasons have been advanced for the abuse of drugs by our youths, they include escapism, peer influence, lack of parental care, unemployment, effect of the social media and internet exposure.’’