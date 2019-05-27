NEWS
Rain Wreaks Havoc In Ibadan
As rain continue to pound the ancient city of Ibadan and its environs have recorded destruction of properties worth millions of Naira.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the University of Ibadan Bookshop recorded a major setback as several books, stationery, computers among others were destroyed when the roof of the building caved in, thereby opening the floodgates on the materials meant for sale.
Workers at the Bookshop, it was gathered reported to work on Monday, May 27 only to find almost every section of the building flooded, with many valuable books and stationery submerged in water.
Inspecting the level of the damage, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, along with the University’s Bursar lamented the losses, describing the cost as colossal.
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bookshop, Mr. Agbola Olatunji Israel could not estimate the cost of the losses as at the time of writing this report.
A private business outfit within the Bookshop, Idea Konsult was also said to have recorded losses in no small measures.
Almost on a regular basis, University of Ibadan has been losing property worth several millions of Naira to rain and storm on campus.
It would be recalled that around August 2011, rain wreaked a major disaster as the five-downpour flooded the campus with attendant destruction of several property which later compelled the university to launch an appeal fund in order to ameliorate the pains of the institution.
In the 2011 disaster, special species of fish such as claias gariepinus, heterobranchus bidorsalis, oreochromis niloticus and parachana obscura were swept away from the Aquaculture Department.
Again, on the 7th April , 2018 some students and three members of staff of the University of Ibadan escaped death on Friday night when a rainstorm destroyed official quarters, cars, hostel and offices in the school.
One of the staff members was lucky to have escaped death when a tree fell on her car while the other two occupants were not at home when a strong wave caused a tree to fall on their official quarters in the school.
Similarly, UI lost several property in the wake of March 9, 2019 rain which blew away roofs of many buildings including student hostels, Trenchard hall, Theatre Arts Department among others.
