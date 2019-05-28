NEWS
‘Good Governance Lacking In Nigerian Churches’
Alder Consulting, Nigeria’s creative intelligence firm, has released the 2019 edition of its Church Report as it clamoured for good governance in the church operation.
Speaking at the presentation of the report in Lagos, principal of Alder Consulting, Leke Alder said, the report uncovers the need for good governance in the church noting “The report measures the perception of the Church in Nigeria, and its impact on society and national development. It provides feedback from church members and the general public, as well as information about socio-cultural shifts that affect the Church.”
The Alder Church report highlighted the social relevance of the Church and in particular, captures the reaction of the youth demographic on burning topics such as sexuality and mental health.
The survey for the Alder Church report was done both online and offline and spanned across the six-geo-political zones in Nigeria. Highlights from the report stated, “30 per cent of the respondents are of the opinion that the Church should not be involved in politics”.
“However, 23 per cent say that pastors can vie for public office, while 80 per cent think that churches should advocate for good governance. Also, the survey finds that more millennials consume Christian content in digital format (e-Bible, Video Messages & Audio Messages) in the Northwest, than in any other region of Nigeria. This speaks to a strong desire for teachings in this part of Nigeria”.
“Church members will like the Nigerian Church to demonstrate financial responsibility by giving back to society. 46 per cent will like professional financial auditing, 40 per cent will like churches to publish financial reports, while 25 per cent want churches to pay tax.”
The report noted that “Millennials would like the church to be more responsive to issues of drug abuse, domestic violence, unemployment, depression, rape and sexuality.
“Good number of millennials believe premarital sex has risen to 20 per cent from 17 per cent in 2018. This may signal a mind shift regarding sex and sexuality among millennial churchgoers”.
“With regards to church attendance, weekly attendance in church has increased from 42 per cent to 50 er cent. However, twice weekly attendance has dropped to 43 per cent from 48 per cent.”
Alder stated that the church is the barometer of society and not just because it is a complete microcosm of society, saying that the church is a societal interface, an arbiter between the people and the government.
