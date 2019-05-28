Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Leeds United Confirm Bielsa To Continue As Coach Next Season

Published

1 min ago

on


Marcelo Bielsa will remain in charge at Elland Road after Leeds United extended the Argentine coach’s contract for a second season.

It said it had “unfinished business” after narrowly failing to win English Premier League (EPL) promotion.

Bielsa oversaw attractive `pass and move’ football at Leeds United as they finished the English Championship with 83 points, their highest tally since they were promoted from League One in 2009/2010.

However, in this season’s promotion play-offs, Leeds United let a 1-0 first leg semi-final lead slip at home against Derby County.

They lost 3-4 on aggregate over the two legs to end their hopes of a return to the Premier League.

“Leeds United are delighted to confirm that chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for a second season,” the club said on Tuesday.

Bielsa had an eventful first season with the Whites after a club employee, acting his instruction, was discovered outside Derby’s training ground ahead of a match between the sides.

Chairman Radrizzani said Leeds will be seeking a return to the top-flight for the first time since 2004.

“We were close and next season we will work harder to achieve our goal. So, let’s have another go. I am delighted that Marcelo has agreed to stay for another year —- we have unfinished
business,” Radrizzani said.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

BUSINESS9 hours ago

How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport

Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
BUSINESS9 hours ago

Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist

The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS9 hours ago

Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi

In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS10 hours ago

Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development

In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
FEATURES11 hours ago

Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma

Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
FEATURES11 hours ago

Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far

Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: