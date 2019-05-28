FOOTBALL
Leeds United Confirm Bielsa To Continue As Coach Next Season
Marcelo Bielsa will remain in charge at Elland Road after Leeds United extended the Argentine coach’s contract for a second season.
It said it had “unfinished business” after narrowly failing to win English Premier League (EPL) promotion.
Bielsa oversaw attractive `pass and move’ football at Leeds United as they finished the English Championship with 83 points, their highest tally since they were promoted from League One in 2009/2010.
However, in this season’s promotion play-offs, Leeds United let a 1-0 first leg semi-final lead slip at home against Derby County.
They lost 3-4 on aggregate over the two legs to end their hopes of a return to the Premier League.
“Leeds United are delighted to confirm that chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for a second season,” the club said on Tuesday.
Bielsa had an eventful first season with the Whites after a club employee, acting his instruction, was discovered outside Derby’s training ground ahead of a match between the sides.
Chairman Radrizzani said Leeds will be seeking a return to the top-flight for the first time since 2004.
“We were close and next season we will work harder to achieve our goal. So, let’s have another go. I am delighted that Marcelo has agreed to stay for another year —- we have unfinished
business,” Radrizzani said.
