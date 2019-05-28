NYSC Member Commissions Women Empowerment Project In Abuja

A youth corp member serving in the Federal Ministry of Power, Works & Housing, Miss Kelechi Obi has commissioned her Women Empowerment Community Development Project at Mabushi in Abuja.

The project is an entrepreneurial training programme by which women in the community and its environs can enroll and choose to learn any of the skills which include catering, cosmetology; making of ankara, jewelries, bags, slippers, beads, etc free for two months.

While speaking at the event, Kelechi enjoined the beneficiaries to take advantage of the training and seminar to better their family’s economy.

She also expressed her gratitude to the people of Mabushi , private individuals and agencies that supported her developmental initiative.

The chief of the community, Etsu Maupeyi who was represented by Mr James Kusase appreciated Kelechi for her laudable initiative aimed at empowering women within the locality, promising that the people will continue to remember her.

While encouraging the women to extend the knowledge acquired to others, he urged them to use the skills to grow their financial base and that of the community.

Addressing the gathering, the Director and Head, Information, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Theodore Ogaziechi under whom Kelechi is serving, eulogised her as an exceptional youth corper and advised other corp members present at the occasion to emulate her selfless service.

He emphasised that the issue of development shouldn’t be left for government alone, adding that everyone at his own level can make an impact.

The Principal Inspector, NYSC, Mrs Telta Aisha who supervised the project, advised other corps member to borrow a leaf from Kelechi’s gesture.

The high point of the event was the exhibition and the award/gift moderated by the Assistant Director, Information in the ministry, Mrs Enoh Olotu.