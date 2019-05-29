NEWS
Army Arrests 32 Oil Bunkerers,Destroys 149 Illegal Refineries
The Nigerian Army in a bid to curb economic sabotage and associated insecurity across Nigeria has arrested 32 oil bunkerers and destroyed 146 illegal refineries in the 6 Division NA Area of Responsibility in separate operations.
The Division intensified coordinated anti-illegal oil bunkering and sea piracy operations,thereby tightening the noose on economic saboteurs and sea pirates which led to an increase in oil production by multinational oil companies as indicated in their reports.
The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col.Sagir Musa disclosed this in an update of the anti-illegal oil bunkering and anti-sea piracy operations conducted across the Division’s AOR between 16 April to 26 May 2019.
He said all the suspects arrested and exhibits have been handed over to relevant security agencies for prosecution.
In a breakdown,he said troops of 16 Brigade (Bde) first conducted many anti-illegal oil bunkering operations within Asitobo/Tumbo Creek and Ukparatobu in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa State, Obiafu in ONLGA, Ubeta, Oyakama and Obodi in Ahoada West LGA of Rivers State, Ebelebiri in Ogbia LGA of Bayelsa State and Ogbotobo in Ekeremor LGA of Bayelsa State.
During the operations, the troops discovered and destroyed 46 illegal oil refining sites, 85 sacks/cellophane bags, 10 drums and four Cotonou boats all containing illegally refined products.
They also arrested 10 suspects and recovered 2 motorcycles and 10 mobile phones.
Furthermore, the troops also arrested three suspected sea robbers at Foropa in Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa State on 26 April 2019 with one locally made gun and 3 live cartridges.
In the same vein, troops of 63 Bde specifically troops of 3 Battalion in conjunction with troops of Sector 1 Joint Task Force Operation DELTA SAFE (JTF OPDS) also executed massive anti-illegal oil bunkering operations covering Jones, Yeye and Otumara creeks, as well as Beneth Island and Otumara general area of Warri South-West LGA of Delta State.
