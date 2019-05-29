Expectations From Lalong’s Second Term

When Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State took the oath of office on May 29, 2015, he told the people unambiguously that he was on a Rescue Mission and was poised to turn around the fortunes of the state in all spheres.

The daunting challenges which he inherited included wanton maladministration, characterised by insecurity, huge debts, non-payment of workers’ salaries, divisions caused by ethnic and religious bigotry, and lots of other challenges.

Four years down the road, it is now crystal clear that the governor was truly not oblivious of these numerous challenges that were before him, right from when he decided to run for the office of governor, up till when he was sworn-in.

The resolve of Governor Lalong, the longest serving ex-Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, to overcome the challenges, aligns with the words of United States Senator, Mitt Romney, who once said, “Leadership is about taking responsibility, not making excuses.”

Lalong’s exemplary leadership style is also in tandem with the words of former Kenyan President, Mwai Kibaki, that “Leadership is a privilege to better the lives of others and not an opportunity to satisfy personal greed.”

True to his words, the governor has in the last four years demystified the office of the governor with his uncommon style of leadership, anchored on uncommon commitment, patriotism, zeal and humility, culminating in unprecedented record time results.

The compass of Lalong’s leadership draws another bearing from the words of Jim Rohn, an American Entrepreneur, who said that, “The challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind but not weak; be bold but not bully; be thoughtful but not lazy; be humble,

but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant; have humour, but without folly”.

It is, indeed, an understatement to say that the Lalong administration has in the last four years substantially addressed some of the challenges it inherited and charted a new course for the state.

The vision of the Lalong administration is deliberately anchored on a 5-String Policy Thrust, which include Peace, Security and Good Governance; Human Capital Development and Social Welfare; Agriculture and Rural Development; Entrepreneurship, Industrialisation and Wealth Creation; as well as Physical Infrastructure and Environment.

In the area of Peace and Security, the governor has made tremendous efforts in sustaining peace, security and good governance in the state. One of the giant steps taken in that regard was the creation of the Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), which developed a five-year strategic peace plan for enduring peace in the state.

As an erudite lawyer, a quintessential lawmaker, an experienced peacemaker and strategist, Governor Lalong, first of all, adopted dialogue as the means to unite and assuage aggrieved parties both within and outside the government circles.

To underscore the importance of traditional rulers in the attainment of lasting peace, he filled vacant traditional stools and upgraded some deserving second-class chiefs to first class status. This decision, which was welcomed by the public with excitement, was also done with a view to bringing about equity, fairness and freedom to some communities that had suffered from marginalisation and subjugation for decades.

In a bid to complement the other efforts, the governor liaised with the federal government and attracted the establishment of security outfits in the state, among which are the Nigerian Air Force Search and Rescue Unit in Kerang; a Mobile Police Squadron in Shendam; as well as another in Gashish.

The Plateau State government under Governor Simon Lalong also procured security vehicles and other logistics for security agencies operating in the state to facilitate their operations.

The conscious and deliberate efforts put in place by the governor, which precipitated the harmonious relationship between the Governor’s Office as the chief security officer on the one hand, and the state’s security chiefs on the other, is exemplary and worthy of emulation.

This synergy has yielded many positive results including ensuring the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections, which turned out to be about the most peaceful in the country, in spite of the pre-election insinuations that Plateau was a likely flashpoint for election violence.

Human Capital Development and Social Welfare also deservedly enjoyed attention during the past four years. For instance, the government created the Plateau State Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (PLASMEDA) and it is achieving its purpose by training youths with entrepreneurial skills and supporting them to set up their businesses.

Many youths, through these efforts, are now gainfully employed and some are now employers of labour. This has no doubt, taken them off the list of potential crisis mongers and, perhaps, stopped them from becoming willing thugs in the hands of unscrupulous politicians.

The government absorbed about 650 ad-hoc staff working on casual basis into Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Also, over 12,000 civil servants who had stagnated for over 10 years were promoted, while over 4,000 local government workers were also promoted.

The Lalong administration in the last four years also cleared N18 billion salary arrears, which it inherited, and has been consistent in the prompt and regular payment of salaries and other entitlements of workers and pensioners. This has gone a long way in promoting industrial harmony, which is the bedrock of productivity and peaceful coexistence between the government and the governed.

In Lalong’s unquenchable desire to turn around the fortunes of Plateau State, he paid adequate attention to education, which is considered to be the foundation for development. The administration, for instance, facilitated the accreditation of courses at the Plateau State University, Bokkos, and also released N500million for the development of infrastructure in the university.

The governor’s gesture paved the way for the first and second combined convocation of the university which had existed for 10 years, produced four vice chancellors but graduated no students.

The Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi, got among other things, N228million in January this year for the accreditation of courses, in addition to about N120million it got earlier for infrastructural development in the institution.

Over 500 primary schools were renovated and furnished under the school renewal programme of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). The administration also engaged 834 secondary school teachers through the Teachers Service Commission.

The backlog of scholarships owed Plateau State students studying in tertiary institutions in Nigeria and beyond, which the administration inherited were paid, while efforts were made to capture more students and pay same. Also, 28 Plateau State students were sponsored to study in Egyptian Maritime Academy, Alexandria.

In line with the federal government’s drive to diversify the nation’s economy to Agriculture, Governor Lalong took the bull by the horns to make Agriculture the mainstay of the Plateau State economy, going forward. He, for instance, revived the Plateau Fertilizer Blending Plant in Bokkos.

He also resuscitated the Panyam Fish Farm and procured about 400 tractors and distributed same among farmers in the state to help harness the state’s abundant agricultural potentials.

The Lalong administration so much believes in one of the basic tenets of leadership, which sees governance as a continuum. The governor clearly demonstrated this by continuing with virtually all the

projects he inherited. This has culminated in the massive transformation of physical infrastructure and the environmental outlook of the state.

Governor Lalong also initiated some key projects of his own and completed them in record time. These include, among others, the Low-Cost Road network, the Rantya-Rafiki Road network, the Rukuba Road network, the Angwan Rogo Road network and the Tudun Wada-Kabong Road network.

The administration also awarded Multibillion Naira road contracts across the 17 local governments of the state with some already completed, while others are at various stages of completion.

Going forward, there are very high expectations from the people ofPlateau State, as the governor takes a new oath to continue with hisexemplary people-oriented leadership of the state on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Lalong’s second tenure will without doubt afford him the opportunity to consolidate on the relative peace in the state at the moment by tackling the state’s security challenges more decisively, especially with the experience he has garnered over the last four years so far. The governor is also expected to sustain his cordial relationship with security agencies, while promoting initiatives that would unite, rather than divide the people of the state.

Agriculture is one area that has the capacity to create jobs for the people, their demographical differences notwithstanding. The diversification efforts of Governor Lalong to agriculture as the driver of the state’s economy will be consolidated.

Government is, for instance, expected to place a high premium on mechanised agriculture, especially under the state’s Tractorization Scheme. Governor Lalong is also expected to reinvigorate and fast-track the Potato Value Chain programme for which the African Development Bank recently availed the state government a whopping facility of about N3.8billion because the state has a huge comparative advantage. The rebuilding of the burnt Jos Terminus Market would also be a priority in the second lap of Lalong’s administration. With the symbolic demolition a fortnight ago of the parts that failed the integrity test conducted by the experts who were contracted to rebuild the market, the rebuilding of the money-spinning Ultramodern Market is set to commence in full blast. The market is considered to be a potential major revenue earner capable of boosting the IGR of the state and reducing its dependence on monthly federal allocation.

The Lalong Legacy Projects, which the governor embarked upon in his first term, are expected to be expanded to cover more projects in more sectors.

– Longyen, Governor Lalong’s SSA on Media and Publicity writes from Jos.