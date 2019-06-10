Economy, My Main Agenda For Deputy Senate President Office – Kalu

By ANTHONY AWUNOR

Senator-Elect representing Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu has disclosed why he is aspiring for the post of Deputy Senate President in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

Speaking to Aviation correspondents at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 in Lagos at the weekend, Kalu said his agenda is the economy so as to help the President Buhari and the National Assembly achieve their economic goals.

Emphasising that the most important thing is capacity to make life better for people, Kalu stated that as an employer with over 9,000 employees in his payroll, he has the capacity of managing human beings which is majorly the task he would face at the National Assembly.

The former governor of Abia State said he is ready to do the job of a Deputy Senate President so as to help both the Senate in law making and also help the executive to be able to bring stimulus that would fix the economy.

On why he is focusing on the economy, Kalu said, “I am interested in the economy because if we hit the economy right, the security will be addressed. I think a hungry man is an angry man. So we need to also be looking at candidates that have capacity to do the work. And I have capacity to do the work. I employed over 9,000 people directly and indirectly. I have capacity of managing human beings and the Senate is about human management”.

Kalu said there is nothing wrong whether his aspiration is a personal bid or not, adding “But what is wrong with personal bid. I am a Nigerian. Those that are bidding it, are they more capable than I am. The important thing is capacity to make life better for people like you. Capacity to help President Buhari achieve his economic goals.

‘’Capacity to work with the national adviser on the economy and work with the Central Bank of Nigeria because the economy is not doing totally well. We need to put it on track. There are some things we need to put where it supposed to be and the economy will have stimulus. My agenda is the economy to help the President and the National Assembly. The 109 members are the superior members of the National Assembly and they are the ones that have say. I also aspire to protect the interest of these members and work as a team all the time”.

He promised that the 9th Senate will work with the executive but they are not going to be rubber stamp. He also stressed, that they are going to do what needs to be done for the Nigerian people; what should be just for the executive and what should be just to be done for the legislators.

Promising fairness and equity further, he equally said that the 9th Senate is not going to assume because President Buhari is of APC or their friend and then take everything he says.

“Nigerians should expect robust laws that would represent the interest of Nigerians. Vibrant laws without fear or favour. We will put the country into one and see how we will be able to tackle insecurity”, Kalu affirmed.

Speaking on both candidates aspiring for the Senate President position, Kalu said “Well for the first time, I will tell the press, I have known Lawan for over 40 years. Lawan was my roommate in the university. We lived in the same room in the University of Maiduguri. So he is qualified for the job. This is why I consistently tell people about him. I am not against him. Ali Ndume is my very good brother and I am not against him. But I am just saying that Lawan has been endorsed by all Senators of the party and by individuals.

‘’ When I said last week that we had 58 Senators, people thought it was a joke. That was excluding PDP. But now, we have 21 PDP that have already signed for Lawan as at last week. Now that Goje is no longer running and I can say it out, we have 21 PDP when we had 58 APC but we kept it in the cooler; it was our last strategy to say it on Monday that we have 21 PDP. And we said that any PDP member that would not be willing on Monday to disclose his name should drop. So, this is the issue; we were ready”.

“We don’t want to fight because we have fought so much. We want one Senate, one party after all, what is the difference. The difference is party. I was 8 years PDP governor, I was also 2 years NRC member of House of Representatives; So all these things are correlation of names. I was in NRC with Kwankwaso as Deputy Speaker, I was in in PDP with almost all the people that are there. I was with Kwankwaso only the other day but now he is back to PDP. The vehicle that bring us to the place might be different vehicles but the destination is the same” added.

He said the ongoing friction at the APC leadership level is part of democracy and that he is sure, his party will sort out Oyegun and Oshiomhole’s problems by next week.

“I am sure, we will sort out Oyegun and Oshiomhole’s problems by next week. I am sure Mr. President is already doing something on that matter. And I want to make it clear, people should not be misleading people by saying what the President did not say. I advise that Nigerians should not be misleading the public with what the president never said”, Kalu said.