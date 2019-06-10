No Plot To Islamise Nigeria – Igbo Group

The South- East Enlightenment Network (SE-EN) has called on Nigerians in the Southeast to ignore calls on plans to Islamise Nigerians, describing it as ‘’propaganda targeted at disconnecting people of the region from the centre.’’

They equally, condemned a recent communiqué issued by a pan-Igbo group, the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) where it claimed there were powerful interests to conquer, occupy and enslave the Igbo people in Nigeria.

Reacting to the alarm raised by ADF, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, the president, South- East Enlightenment Network, Chimezie Egboh called on the general public to disregard it in its entirety and describe the call as fake news.

Egboh said the Southeasterners will focus on robust and more realistic approaches to tackle existing security challenges facing the country as they particularly affect the South-East of Nigeria.

The president of the group said Igbos must be wary of being drawn into fighting the wrong enemy by being misled into randomly attacking or killing Muslims or Fulani.

According to the statement, “The fallout of such mistake would not only be costly, it will also stain the South-East with the stigma of starting a fight of blame even when there are indications that we have been provoked into taking certain actions.”

He further urged “Ndi’Igbo to reject those that are working with other ethnic nationalities to push us into acting against our own interest by making enemies of other ethnic nationalities before 2023, when alliances will be needed to clinch an Igbo presidency.

The statement reads in part: ‘’We have recent experiences of individuals and organisations that exploited our agitation for fairness and greater self-determination to feather their own nests.

‘’Such people went as far as pitching the entire South-East against the other five geopolitical zones only to escape to foreign lands to enjoy the money they were paid by our detractors.

‘’These dubious agitators for Igbo rights went as far as inciting our youths to imprudently act in a way that cut short their prospects in life while leading to the death of others.

‘’This is why we find it alarming that the premises canvassed by Alaigbo Development Foundation uncannily tally with the “Fulanization and Islamization” propaganda recently launched by former President Oluegun Obasanjo.’’

He said this divisive concept originally has its root in the campaign message of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who, confoundedly, is Fulani and a Muslim.

‘’If he is setting the Igbos up to fight his own people (Fulani and Muslims) we should be wary and ask why he wants to use the South-East as his disposable cannon fodder,’’ he added.