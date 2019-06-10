North East: PROACT Provides Livelihood Support To 48, 000 Rural Households

BY CHIKA OKEKE

The Pro Resilience Action (PROACT), project meant to build resilience of communities battered by insecurity has provided livelihood support to more 48, 000 vulnerable rural households in Adamawa and Kebbi states.

The 4-year project which commenced in April 2016 and is expected to end in April 2020 was launched by the European Union (EU) and OXFAM in collaboration with Development Exchange Center (DEC) and CRUDAN.

The Country director of OXFAM, Mr Constant Tchona stated this in Abuja over the weekend while briefing the media on the third annual review of the EU food security project, PROACT and the World Environment day celebration.

He noted that about 6000 households received more than 6000 goats with improved breed of bucks while about 4, 500 households received about 49, 000 chickens with improved breed of cock.

Tchona disclosed that the project strengthened the financial resilience of the households by developing more than 2,000 Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAS’s) across 70 communities as against the target of 1, 400.

He pointed out that VSLAS’s created a platform for women to contribute to household economies, develop stronger bond of relationship and access flexible financial services, adding that VSLAS’s mobilised more than N370 million in savings and assets.

The Country director stated that PROACT created input revolving fund scheme through the delivery of high quality fertilizers to more than 23, 000 households, adding that about 138, 000 bags of fertilizers were distributed to farmers in Adamawa and Kebbi States.

Tchona hinted that environmental air pollution costs the global economy $5 trillion annually in welfare, even as he regretted that the quality of air in Nigeria is very bad.

He maintained that about 60 million generators in the market, 12 million cars on the road, the refuse burning and industries have increased emissions , which he described as harmful to human health and environment.

Responding, the executive director of Development Exchange Center (DEC), Mrs Titi Yakubu lamented that most communities are ignorant of the implications of their activities to the environment.

On his part, the director of programme, CRUDAN, Mr Oluwatobi Salawu pleaded with governments to subsidise alternative energy like renewable energy, solar, biogas and among others in order to reduce emissions and beat air pollution.