NEWS
APC Celebrates Emergence Of Lawan, Gbajabiamila
The Ondo state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the emergence of Sen. Ahmed Lawan and Mr Femi Gbajabiamila as the President and Speaker of the 9th National Assembly as a good omen for a new phase of democracy and development in Nigeria.
Mr Alex Kalejaiye, the state’s Publicity Secretary of the party, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Tuesday in Akure.
Lawan polled 79 votes to defeat Sen. Alli Ndume.
“Lawan is arguably one of the most patriotic, decent, and disciplined senators Nigeria has ever produced.
“He has Sen. Ovie Omo Agege, an experienced political tactician, and loyal party-man as his deputy.
“We heartily rejoice with the National Assembly, and congratulate them on their elevation,”he said.
He urged Nigerians to expect robust, intense and thorough debate on all issues in the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly, without constituting stumbling blocks on the path of national development.
According to him, Lawan has repeatedly promised to lead a Senate that is devoid of rancour, work harmoniously with the other arms of government, without compromising the independence of the legislative arm.
He commended the adroitness and efforts of all the leadership of the APC, particularly that of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi for the laudable feat.
“We also congratulate the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, believing that the duo will justify the confidence reposed in them,” he said.
(NAN)
MOST READ
I’ll Be Fair To All – Lawan
The newly elected President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says he will be fair to his colleagues irrespective of political,...
Obaseki Approves Release Of 8 Convicts On Death Roll
Agency Reports ***transmutes death sentence of 9 others to life imprisonment The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has approved...
APC Celebrates Emergence Of Lawan, Gbajabiamila
The Ondo state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the emergence of Sen. Ahmed Lawan and Mr Femi...
Femi Gbajabiamila, Ahmed Idris Emerges Speaker, Deputy
The House of Representatives on Tuesday elected Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives....
Kidnapped Expariates: Uneasy Calm As Wike’s 72-Hour Ultimatum Expires
… we’re closing in on the kidnappers BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Uneasy calm currently envelopes communities in Andoni local government area...
Corruption: FG To Pursue Unconditional Return Of Looted Funds Abroad
By Ejike Ejike, Abuja The federal government has disclosed that it will purse the unconditional return of looted assets kept...
Lere LG Chair Dragged Before EFCC Over Funds Misappropriation
BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN The Chairman of Lere Local Government Area, Honourable Abubakar Buba before the Economic and Financial Crime Commission,...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS9 hours ago
Ahmed Lawan Emerges Senate President Of 9th NASS
- NEWS4 hours ago
Why I Decided To Vie Against Omo-Agege – Ekweremadu
- EDUCATION4 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- POLITICS18 hours ago
9th NASS: Intrigues, Schemings As Gladiators Square Off Today
- NEWS18 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 12, Injure 15 In Niger Village
- CRIME18 hours ago
Army Kills 9 Boko Haram Social Media Handlers
- CRIME18 hours ago
Varsity Students, Lecturers Count Losses As Tiv/Jukun Crisis Rages
- EDUCATION4 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission