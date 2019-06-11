NEWS
Democracy Day: Kebbi Invites Former Governors, 600 Indigenes
By YAHYA SARKI, Birnin Kebbi.
Kebbi state government says it has invited 600 indigenes of the state including former military administrators, former civilian governors of the state and politicians for the June 12 Democracy Day celebration scheduled to hold at Haliru Abdu stadium in Birnin Kebbi.
The State Publicity Secretary of APC, Alhaji Sani Dododo who is also the Chairman of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.
He said all arrangements to mark a successful and hitch free Democracy Day celebration in Kebbi has been finalised which would feature parade from the police,army and all other para military organizations including some socio-cultural organizations in the state.
According to him also, musicians and local entertainers would be performing to add color to the event.
” Gentlemen of the press ,as you are aware President Buhari has approved June 12 as Democracy Day, Kebbi State is fully going to celebrate Democracy Day, we have invited 600 indigenes of Kebbi State including former military administrators and governors of the state as well as politicians”, he said.
Dododo had however, said governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu would be in Abuja with the President for the day, the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe would serve as the guest of honor and stand-in for the governor at the event.
He urged all good people of Kebbi State, APC supporters and well-wishers of the government to attend the event.
