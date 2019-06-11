Insecurity: Aduda Donates 250 Motorcycles To District Heads, Others

BY IGHO OYOYO

Determined to ensure security in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), through community security efforts, the senator representing the FCT, Phillip Aduda has donated 250 motor cycles to district heads and other neighborhood watch groups in the six area councils of the territory.

Distributing the motorcycles in Abuja at the weekend, Aduda urged the district heads to declare a state of emergency, take the issue of security in their domains very serious and to ensure safety in the entire FCT.

“As community heads and neighborhood watch groups, you should monitor and collaborate with the relevant security agencies in the territory, to tame the rising state of insecurity and crimes, and ensure the safety of lives and property within the territory.

The issue of insecurity is a very critical one and cannot be over emphasized, because there cannot be proper development when the residents are at the mercy of kidnapping, criminal one chance vehicles, armed robbery and other security threat.

You have to be extremely vigilant and observant. You must monitor the activities of people within your environments, and if you notice any strange and suspicious movements that are a threat to the lives of people around you, you have to report immediately to security authority,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries/leader of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) district heads, Mr. Jacob Garki, expressed gratitude to the senator for the kind gesture, promising that the purpose for gesture would be effectively utilized.

“The insecurity situation in our communities is very disturbing and has become a very serious concern that has been giving us sleepiness nights. But with this kind gesture, I am convinced that it will go a long way to curb the insecurity situation to the barest minimum.”