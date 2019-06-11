Connect with us
NGO Unveils ‘Queens Of Peace Nigeria’ In FCT

Published

4 hours ago

on

Messengers of Peace, an NGO that advocates peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, on Tuesday unveiled ‘Queens of Peace Nigeria’ to champion the crusade for national peace and unity.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‘unveiling’ was made during a press conference proceeding the 2019 National Peace Award by the group at the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) hall in Abuja.

Dr Suleiman Adejoh, President of Messengers of Peace, who spoke on behalf of the group, said the ‘Queens of Peace Nigeria’ was a collection of Beauty Queens who volunteered to spread the message of peace.

“These Queens of Peace will be responsible for various peace related advocacy as their own little contribution to peaceful co-existence in our country.

“The main objective is to work for the promotion of peace within Nigeria and beyond irrespective of tribe, gender or religion.

“This is in line with our vision of promoting the culture of peace by organising local and international volunteering projects in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Suleiman said that the group was set to honour Nigerians from every background, who had contributed in various ways to national peace and harmony at the 2019 National Peace Award.

According to him, there are ordinary Nigerians who have made sacrifices for peace as well as government functionaries and organisations that are listed for award at the event.

“Our primary aim is to encourage those who have promoted peace in various ways, and to appreciate their genuine concern for them to do more.

“We are committed to doing this yearly to tell peace promoters across Nigeria that they are our heroes and we are proud of them.

“Therefore, on July 5, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotels, some Nigerians who have been promoting the peace in various ways shall be honoured with different categories of award at the National Peace Awards.

“We are tired of chaos and bloodshed, and that is the message this will send out, as we celebrate these worthy Ambassadors of our great country” he said.

The organiser said that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant government agencies, as well as civil society groups were in support of the initiative.

Also, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Nollywood actor and Director of Planning Committee for the awards, said that the event was to sound the message of national peace to all Nigerians

“There is no meaningful development that can take place in a chaotic society, where there is no peace and harmony.

“Therefore, every Nigerian who wish our country well should raise his or her voice against disharmony and violence and support this movement for peace,” he said.

NAN

