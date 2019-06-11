METRO
YPP Donates Relief Materials To Abuja IDPs
BY OLORUNLEKE OLUWAPELUMI
Young Progressives Party (YPP) has donated relief materials, worth millions of naira, to New Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).
Speaking when he presented the relief materials during a visit to the camp at the weekend, chairman of YPP, Comrade Bishop Amakiri, explained that the donations were in line with the party’s ideology, which is ‘service to humanity.’
Amakiri, however, called on the federal government to end killings across the country so that the IDPs could return back to their communities.
‘’We are here today, to donate these relief materials to the IDPs. This is in line with YPP ideology, which is ‘service to humanity.’ Most IDPs here are women and they do not wish to be here and that is why we are here to give them succour.
Political party should not wait till electioneering period before they give succour to vulnerable Nigerians. We are also marking our second year anniversary and that is why we are here. We believe in reaching out to vulnerable members of the society.’’
He said that the party would keep donating relief material to vulnerable members of the society to motivate other political parties, stakeholders and other state and non-actors, adding that the government should also take a critical look at the plight of the IDPs and come to their aid.
Receiving the items, leader of the IDPs camp, Philemon Emmanuel, thanked the party for the visit and the donations, saying it had lifted the spirit of the over 1,573 persons residing in the camp.
