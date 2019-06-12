NEWS
Frank To APC: Your Corruption Fight, A Farce
A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, the APC government has lost moral right to continue its anti-corruption fight in the country, describing it as fake.
Frank also said the current administration should stop deceiving the people and the international community over the programme, which he said was largely a failure.
He, however urged Buhari to learn how to fight corruption from the Tanzanian President, adding that all the institutions of government and sectors were more corrupt now than ever.
In a statement on Wednesday, the political activist said the APC administration was only fighting corruption on the pages of Newspapers while its officials were the most corrupt set of people in the history of Nigeria.
Frank said Buhari should allow the courts to do their work and determine who is corrupt “because as it is now, anyone not aligned with APC is a corrupt Nigerian under the current administration.”
He challenged them to tell the world what had become of the NNPC scandal, fuel subsidy, Ikoyi-gate where huge amount of money was discovered and so many corrupt elements around him.
According to Frank, “It is corruption when you support a ‘Mace thief’ to be a Senate principal officer. It is corruption when your party allegedly shared millions of Naira to lawmakers to elect National Assembly leaders. It is corruption when you ordered a stop in the trial of a Senator because he agreed not to contest senate principal position because of your preferred candidate.
“It is corruption and impunity when some of your former cabinet members who were suppose to be in jail by now are walking free in the street.” He said the current institutions established to fight corruption have been politicised and only being used against Nigerians who were perceived to be against the APC administration.
LEADERSHIP recalls that speaking during the Democracy Day anti-corruption summit titled, “Curbing electoral spending: A panacea for public corruption”, organised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), President Muhammadu Buhari was quoted to have said: “The outcome of the interaction, among others, shall serve as the basis for a more concerted effort by this administration to close existing legislative loopholes, facilitate collaboration with the judiciary and strengthen the criminal justice system, enforce effective asset declaration by public office holders, ensure sanctions by professional bodies against lawyers, bankers, brokers, public officials, and other individuals facilitating corrupt practices and ensure comprehensive support and protection to whistle-blowers, witnesses and victims of corruption.”
