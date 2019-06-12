June 12: PMB Correcting Past Injustices, Says APC

BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

As Nigerians celebrate the country’s new Democracy Day, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the celebration as not only significant in the annals of Nation’s political history but a gesture by President Muhammadu Buhari at correcting past injustices.

Describing the event as momentous in all ramifications, the APC noted that all over the world, democracy remains the most representative system of government.

According to a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC said: “The President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has once again demonstrated its avowed commitment to correct past injustices and celebrate heroes and heroines that paid the supreme sacrifice for the democratic freedom that we all cherish and enjoy today.

“In correcting past injustices, the APC-led government is also committed to equitable administration of our commonwealth for the benefit of all Nigerians”, the party said

“This government would continue to commit itself to the finest ideals of our democratic values and ethos by its progressive actions and programmes for our people and our great country.

“We hereby urge all Nigerians to continue to appreciate the importance and significance of today’s occasion by continuously guarding jealously this hard-earned democracy, over which so many of our compatriots paid the ultimate sacrifice”.