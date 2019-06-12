NASS Leadership: APC Governors Salute Lawan, Gbajabiamila

BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

As a fallout of Tuesday’s election of the National Assembly leadership, Governors of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) have congratulated Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on their elections as Chief Presiding Officers of the two chambers.

The governors, in a separate letters dated June 11 and addressed to the two personalities, said the victory was a testament to their faith, leadership qualities but also the strength of their character, patience and interpersonal relations capacity.

The congratulatory letter signed by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, had similar content.

“I have the pleasure to write on behalf of all our Progressive Governors to congratulate you on your election as the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is indeed a testament to your faith, leadership qualities but also the strength of your character, patience and interpersonal relations capacity.

As APC Governors, we look forward to close working relations with you to strengthen the capacity of our party, APC and all our elected representatives to move our dear nation forward.

“While looking forward to an early opportunity to meet you and strategise on how we can accelerate the process of delivering on all our campaign promises, please accept our hearty congratulations and the assurances of our highest regard,” the letter read.